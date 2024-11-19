 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

China admits plane entered Japan airspace in August but says it was unintentional

2 Comments
TOKYO

China has admitted that one of its military planes entered Japan's airspace in August but said it was unintentional and vowed to take measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again, Japanese government officials said Tuesday.

The Japanese government, despite China's explanation, maintains that the Aug 26 incident involving the Chinese military Y-9 spy plane was an airspace breach that was "a grave violation" of the nation's sovereignty, they said.

The Chinese government was quoted as telling Japan that the plane was hit by turbulence, prompting the crew to take evasive action that caused it to "enter Japanese airspace for a short time."

"It was a technical issue and there was no intention to enter a territorial airspace," the Chinese government was quoted as saying.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the Chinese military plane flew over the East China Sea off the Danjo Islands in the southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki for around two minutes from 11:29 a.m. on Aug 26 despite repeated warnings.

The intrusion was the first by a Chinese military aircraft that Japan has confirmed.

China had promised it was investigating the circumstances and the Japanese government made public Tuesday the explanation it had received. The Japanese officials did not say when Beijing offered its account.

One of the officials raised doubts over China's argument blaming an "airflow," saying the weather conditions at the time would not have affected any flights. The Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets that scrambled in response also did not report any turbulence.

While reiterating that the incident was "totally unacceptable," the officials also said Tokyo will "take note" of Beijing's explanation and will closely watch what actions will follow.

The two Asian neighbors have long been at odds over the Japanese-administered, Chinese-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, and Chinese coast guard vessels have repeatedly entered Japanese territorial waters around the uninhabited islets.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba aired "serious concerns" Friday about the situation in the East China Sea and the "intensification of Chinese military activities" during his first summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which took place on the fringes of a regional economic meeting in Peru.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

So far there's nothing Japan can do about it.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

See the power of Trump.... China know from now they are going to deal with a true and powerful world leader. So they are changing from a bully to good boy... Before Trump start taking action ,, China shows their willingness to surrender to Trump. Great news for USA and Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japan’s Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Winter Illuminations For 2024-25

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Common Tourist Scams in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nikko National Park

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What Trump’s 2024 Victory Means For Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Did He Just Want To Try Sleeping With A Foreign Woman?”

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Kurikoma

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For

Savvy Tokyo