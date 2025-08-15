China slams Japan lawmakers' Yasukuni visits

China on Friday slammed visits by Japanese lawmakers to Yasukuni Shrine and a ritual offering sent to it by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, saying it reflects Tokyo's "erroneous" stance toward its history of aggression."

The Chinese Embassy in Tokyo also said in a statement the reverence shown by the Japanese politicians indicates "the lingering ghost of Japanese militarism" and "further exacerbates the strong concerns and doubts of its Asian neighbors and the international community about Japan's direction."

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato and farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi paid tribute at the Shinto shrine in Tokyo to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.

Yasukuni, which honors convicted war criminals along with the war dead, is viewed as a symbol of Japan's past militarism by its Asian neighbors.

Separately, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi urged Japan to "face history squarely" on Friday, saying only by doing so "can we prevent ourselves from going astray again."

At a press conference after a foreign ministers' meeting between China and Mekong nations in Yunnan Province, Wang asked Japan to "make the right choice," saying "some forces" in the neighboring country are still trying to "glorify and deny" war aggression as well as "distort and falsify" history.

He also said such behavior is a "challenge to the U.N. Charter, the postwar international order, the conscience of mankind, and the people of all the victorious nations" in the war, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

As another nation that suffered under Japan's aggression, South Korea expressed "deep disappointment and regret" over ritual offerings to Yasukuni Shrine sent by "responsible leaders of Japan," namely Prime Minister Ishiba as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and others, as well as visits to the shrine by the two Cabinet ministers.

Claiming the shrine "glorifies Japan's war of aggression," the South Korean Foreign Ministry in a statement said the Japanese leaders should demonstrate "their humble reflection and sincere remorse" for history, which it says serves a foundation for the development of future-oriented bilateral relations based on mutual trust.

Meanwhile, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said in a Facebook post that the former Axis powers in the war including Japan have become "free and democratic nations" and their postwar development demonstrates that freedom and democracy are "the common foundation for the international community to establish lasting peace and prosperity."

Lai said, "When authoritarianism expands again, we must remember the lessons of World War II, remain steadfast in our resolve, and unite to prevent aggression and ensure the survival of freedom and democracy."

His comments were made as the self-ruled island faces increased military pressure from mainland China, which claims the territory.

