Motegi vows to seek new ruling bloc if elected LDP chief

Former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Wednesday announced his candidacy for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election next month, saying he would seek a new coalition framework to bolster the LDP-led minority government and revive the country's economy if elected.

Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi plans to hold a press conference next week to announce his bid to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, while Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi is also expected to declare his candidacy at a press conference next week, sources close to the matter said.

At a press conference, Motegi mentioned two opposition parties -- Japan Innovation Party and the Democratic Party for the People -- as potential coalition partners that share the same views on basic policies on foreign affairs, security, energy and the Constitution.

"We would be unable to put forth any policies if we continue to seek cooperation with opposition parties, policy by policy," said Motegi, who became the first LDP lawmaker to officially declare an intention to run in the Oct. 4 contest.

On Sunday, Ishiba abruptly said he is stepping aside to take responsibility for his party's major setback in the July 20 House of Councillors election, which resulted in the coalition of the LDP and the Komeito party losing its majority in the upper house.

Since the ruling bloc has also lost its majority in the more powerful House of Representatives in October last year, it currently needs support from opposition parties to pass bills.

The JIP and the DPP are the second-largest opposition parties in the lower house and the upper house, respectively.

Following Motegi's remarks, JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters in Osaka that his party will "examine how seriously" the LDP takes JIP's policies in its campaign pledges for the July upper house election, such as social security reforms.

DPP head Yuichiro Tamaki said on a TV program that hastily forming a coalition with the ruling camp would be "quite a high hurdle" for his party, adding that whether they could agree on each policy will be a focal point.

Motegi, 69, pledged to set out a course for the "revival" of the party and Japan's economy "within two years," and tackle price surges as a "top priority issue" by creating a state subsidy system worth trillions of yen for local government, among other measures.

The LDP heavyweight, who has held key posts in the past, including the LDP's secretary general, also said he does not plan on giving residents cash handouts to ease the impact of persistent inflation.

Motegi is reportedly regarded by U.S. President Donald Trump as a "tough" and skilled negotiator.

Kobayashi, a 50-year-old former Finance Ministry bureaucrat, and Hayashi, a 64-year-old former foreign minister, are both Harvard-educated.

Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi has also decided to run in the election, according to a party source.

In a related move on Wednesday, opposition parties demanded that the LDP-led ruling coalition promptly convene an extraordinary parliamentary session, airing concerns over a "political vacuum" following Ishiba's announcement of resignation.

Opposition parties have asked the ruling bloc to convene an extra Diet session this month. But Junichi Ishii, the head of the LDP's upper house affairs committee, has said it is unlikely to start until mid-October "at the earliest."

The largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the JIP, the DPP and others submitted the joint request signed by 239 House of Representatives members -- more than half of the house -- to Fukushiro Nukaga, the lower chamber's speaker.

The Constitution stipulates that the cabinet must convene an extraordinary Diet session when it is sought by a quarter or more of lawmakers of either the 465-member lower house or the 248-seat upper chamber, although it sets no time limit for doing so.

In the request, the opposition forces said their agreement with the ruling camp to abolish the provisional gasoline tax rate and other measures to address rising living costs needs to be deliberated in parliament.

"We want Prime Minister Ishiba to take it seriously and convene an extraordinary session as soon as possible," Hirofumi Ryu, the CDPJ's Diet affairs chief, told reporters after submitting the request, emphasizing that the demand came from more than half of the lower house's members.

