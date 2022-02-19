G7 ministers agrees to urge Russia to defuse Ukraine tensions

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (2nd R) bumps fists with Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (1st L), as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (1st R), Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (3rd R), Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (2nd L) stand as they meet with the Foreign Ministers of the G7 Nations on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on Saturday.

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major developed countries on Saturday agreed to urge Russia to defuse military tensions in Ukraine amid growing fears of a Russian invasion of the neighboring nation, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

During their talks in Munich, the ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States as well as the European Union also vowed to demand that Moscow respond to calls for dialogue with Washington and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, while sharing their view that it will pay a huge cost if it invades Ukraine, Hayashi told reporters after the meeting.

"This issue is about the principle that changing the status quo by force is not tolerated," Hayashi said.

Following their discussions, the foreign policy chiefs are expected to issue a joint statement.

The meeting took place on the fringes of the Munich Security Conference as the international community anxiously monitors the situation at Ukraine's borders, where Russia is seen as having amassed as many as 190,000 troops.

On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden said he is "convinced" that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine within days, with targets including its capital Kyiv.

Russia has warned that it could take "military-technical measures" if the United States and its allies continue to reject Moscow's demand for security guarantees precluding Ukraine's entry into NATO.

Russia has been asserting that its security is threatened by NATO's eastward expansion while denying any intention to invade Ukraine, a former Soviet republic.

The G-7 countries have already taken a strong stand on the crisis, with their finance ministers warning in a statement earlier this week that economic sanctions bringing "massive and immediate consequences" will be imposed on Russia if it invades Ukraine.

The meeting of the top diplomats will lay the groundwork for a virtual summit of G-7 leaders slated for next Thursday.

They last met in December in the English city of Liverpool and reaffirmed their "unwavering commitment" to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Hayashi also had bilateral meetings with some other foreign ministers before attending the annual security conference on Saturday, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

© KYODO