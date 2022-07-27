Indonesia tells Japan all import restrictions lifted at summit

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands as they conclude a joint news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday that his country has lifted all restrictions on imports of Japanese food products that were imposed in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear crisis in 2011, the Japanese leader said.

Following a summit meeting in Tokyo with the president, popularly known as Jokowi, Kishida said at a joint press conference that they reaffirmed cooperation toward realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific, with Japan vowing to help further strengthen maritime security in the region.

"I hope bilateral security cooperation, including defense exchanges, will further advance," said Kishida, noting Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force is scheduled to join a multinational joint exercise in Indonesia in August for the first time.

The premier welcomed the lifting of import restrictions on food products from seven prefectures saying "it encourages people in the disaster-hit areas."

Widodo, on the second leg of his three-nation tour after China, said he asked Japan to ease or abolish tariffs it imposes on Indonesian tuna, pineapples and bananas.

The president also conveyed his condolences over the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot earlier this month, saying Kishida's predecessor helped advance bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.

As the president will chair this year's Group of 20 major economies' summit in Bali in November, the two also agreed to work closely together.

Indonesia has invited both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the gathering amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

During his fourth visit to Japan as president, Widodo is also scheduled to meet with Emperor Naruhito later in the day before leaving for South Korea.

The visit precedes the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between and Japan and Indonesia next year, while the year also marks the 50th anniversary of the friendship between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

In recent years, Japan and Indonesia have been boosting cooperation in security, with the Japanese ground force's participation in the upcoming Garuda Shield joint military exercise being the latest example.

Indonesia and the United States have also invited other nations including Australia and Singapore to take part in their annual drill, as China's growing military assertiveness raises security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region.

