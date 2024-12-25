Ishiba tells Zelenskyy Japan will stand with Ukraine to achieve peace

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call Wednesday that Japan will continue to stand with Ukraine to achieve "just and lasting" peace, as the nation remains ravaged by Russia's war, now involving dispatched North Korean troops.

In their first talks since Ishiba took office in October, the two leaders exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, including the recent participation of North Korean soldiers, and agreed to continue coordinating closely, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

Ishiba assured Zelenskyy that Japan's support for Ukraine remains unwavering, highlighting Tokyo's implementation of a series of "powerful" sanctions against Moscow.

Zelenskyy expressed his deep appreciation for Japan's continued support, according to the ministry.

Ishiba has expressed concern about the implications of what is happening in Ukraine for East Asia, where tensions remain high between China and Taiwan. China views Taiwan as a renegade province that should be unified with the mainland by force, if necessary.

The participation of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine, the latest instance of deepening cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, has also become a source of concern for Japan.

Zelenskyy said earlier this week that over 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded while fighting alongside Russian forces.

In November, Japan and Ukraine signed an agreement to facilitate the exchange of classified security information during an unannounced visit to Kyiv by Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

