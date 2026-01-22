Over 220 lawmakers to join new Japanese opposition party ahead of election

Yoshihiko Noda (L), formerly head of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, and Tetsuo Saito, formerly Komeito party leader, punch the air at the inauguration convention of the Centrist Reform Alliance in Tokyo on Thursday.

Japan's new party pitching centrist policies officially kicked off Thursday as the largest opposition force in the House of Representatives, announcing over 220 candidates to run on its ticket for the Feb 8 election and a pledge to eliminate the consumption tax on food starting in this fall.

The Centrist Reform Alliance seeks to counter the conservative ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, banding members of the largest and third largest opposition parties -- the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito -- in a major shakeup in the country's often fractured opposition.

"This is a challenge by people who have gathered under the centrist idea," Yoshihiko Noda, formerly CDPJ head and now a co-leader of the alliance, said at the new party's inauguration convention, adding that it will prioritize the perspective of "ordinary citizens" including those struggling to make ends meet amid rising prices.

"We have to make this moderate centrist group bigger to defend our daily lives and peace," said Tetsuo Saito, formerly Komeito leader and now the alliance's other top figure.

Zero consumption tax on food will be a centerpiece of its campaign platform, Noda said, with the party also specifying funding sources, in contrast to what it describes as a vague pledge of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to consider exempting food and beverage items from the 8 percent consumption tax for two years.

On the domestic front, the alliance said it will campaign to pursue peace through necessary defense capabilities and to uphold Japan's longstanding non-nuclear weapons principles, apparently with Takaichi in mind, given her hawkish security policies and advocacy of reviewing the principles.

The new party also called for measures to realize a more inclusive society such as allowing married couples to use separate surnames.

With Takaichi slated to dissolve the lower house on Friday, the alliance announced the first batch of 227 candidates to be fielded for the general election for the 465-seat lower chamber.

The 227 include 143 incumbent lower house members who belonged to the CDPJ, and 21 who were Komeito members. A total of 199 will run for constituencies and 28 will be on the new party's proportional representation list.

The lower chamber separately announced the launch of a new in-house group, "Centrist Reform Alliance and independent," which has 172 members, making it the largest opposition force. Three lawmakers unaffiliated with either the CDPJ or Komeito have joined the group.

The ruling coalition, formed by the LDP and the Japan Innovation Party in October, holds a slim majority in the powerful lower house and remains a minority in the House of Councillors.

Capitalizing on the Cabinet's high approval rating, Takaichi has decided to dissolve the lower house on the opening day of this year's ordinary Diet session, seeking public mandate for what she calls "major policy shifts," including her "responsible yet aggressive" fiscal policies and a coalition deal between the LDP and JIP.

Komeito, backed by Japan's largest lay Buddhist organization Soka Gakkai and long a key source of campaign support for the LDP, ended the 26-year-long ruling coalition partnership with the LDP shortly before Takaichi became prime minister in October.

