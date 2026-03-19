Takaichi arrives in U.S. to meet Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in the United States on Wednesday night for high-stakes talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, aiming to cement Japan's position as America's indispensable partner in Asia even as Trump turns his focus to the Middle East amid the war with Iran.

Emphasizing the need for de-escalation in the Middle East, Takaichi told reporters in Tokyo ahead of her three-day visit to the United States that she hopes to reaffirm the strength of bilateral ties with Trump on issues ranging from security to the economy.

"Global peace and stability is being threatened, including over the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and energy security," she said. "If the current unstable situation continues, things will get even harder for both Japan and the United States, as well as the rest of the world."

At the White House on Thursday, Takaichi and Trump will discuss ways to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and advance economic security cooperation, Japanese government officials said, amid China's growing clout.

Despite Trump's tensions with numerous countries over his aggressive tariff policies, the two leaders will most likely reaffirm the steady implementation of a bilateral deal reached in July.

Under the agreement, Tokyo has committed to directing $550 billion toward U.S.-based projects in strategic industries, including energy, critical minerals, semiconductors and shipbuilding. In exchange, the Trump administration reduced U.S. tariffs on goods imported from Japan.

The second batch of investment deals, to be announced on the occasion of the summit talks, may reach up to 10 trillion yen ($63 billion), a Japanese government source said.

In a "highly unusual" form of hospitality to display their good personal relationship, Trump will host Takaichi for both a working lunch and a dinner later Thursday after the talks, according to the officials.

This visit is Takaichi's first to the United States since taking office in October and her first overseas trip since her Liberal Democratic Party's historic landslide victory in the House of Representatives election on Feb. 8, which helped solidify her political base.

In the lead-up to the summit, Takaichi was put in a difficult position after Trump said over the weekend he wanted Japan and other nations to deploy warships to ensure the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for crude oil and gas transportation.

But Trump changed course on Tuesday, saying the United States no longer needed the naval support. He also expressed displeasure after Japan and others showed little interest in his repeated requests.

Iran has effectively blocked the strait in response to U.S.-Israeli airstrikes late last month. Japan depends on the Middle East for more than 90 percent of its crude oil imports, most of which travel through the strait.

But for Japan, sending assets and personnel of its Self-Defense Forces to areas overseas where they could become embroiled in fighting is a sensitive issue due to its war-renouncing Constitution.

Japan has refrained from making a legal assessment about the bombardment of Iran by the United States, its close ally, and Israel. In contrast, Tokyo has condemned Tehran, with which it has traditionally maintained friendly ties, for its attacks on other Middle East countries resulting in civilian casualties.

The strong commitment by Japan and the United States to a "free and open Indo-Pacific," as well as their collaboration in the areas of artificial intelligence and critical minerals such as rare earths, will also likely be on the agenda of the talks, the officials said.

Takaichi held her first summit with Trump in October in Tokyo, days after she became Japan's first female prime minister.

Due to the ongoing war with Iran, Trump has asked Beijing to delay his planned visit to China, initially slated to begin March 31, for talks with President Xi Jinping.

© KYODO