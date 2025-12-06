Japan, Australia agree to deepen security ties to deter China

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles, left, speaks during a press conference with Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo on Sunday.

The defense ministers of Japan and Australia agreed to step up cooperation, a day after Chinese military aircraft locked their radars onto Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets southeast of Okinawa's main island.

Chinese J-15 aircraft from the carrier Liaoning intermittently locked radar onto the F-15s on two occasions, once in the afternoon and again in the evening, according to Japan's Defense Ministry.

"The events last night are concerning, and Australia has also experienced concerning events in interactions" with China, Richard Marles told his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi in Tokyo at the start of their talks that were initially open to the media.

Australia will stand with Japan "to assert the rules-based order in this region, and we will do it resolutely," said Marles, who doubles as deputy prime minister.

Koizumi called the radar incidents dangerous and extremely regrettable.

Japan will "continue responding to such acts in a calm yet resolute manner for peace and stability in the region," he said.

Japan and China have been locked in an escalating dispute since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in response to parliamentary questions on Nov. 7 that a military attack on Taiwan could present a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, drawing harsh criticism from Beijing.

China framed her remarks as indicating that Japan could independently authorize the Self-Defense Forces to act in support of the United States should China impose a maritime blockade on Taiwan or engage in other forms of coercion.

China insists that the Taiwan issue is purely an "internal affair."

During a joint press conference, Marles said, "We do not want to see any change to the status quo across the Taiwan Strait," while Koizumi stressed the need for good communication between the Japanese and Chinese defense authorities.

The two countries also agreed to set up a Framework for Strategic Defense Coordination, led by the defense ministers, to consult on a wide range of policy issues, including intelligence gathering, industry, technology, cyber and missile defense, they said.

Earlier Sunday, Marles inspected a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 surface-to-air missile defense system on the defense ministry's premises in Tokyo.

In August, Australia selected upgraded Japanese Mogami-class vessels as the preferred platform for its new fleet. The country is expected to procure a total of 11 vessels, with the first three likely to be built by Japan.

