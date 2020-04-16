Japan closer to ¥100,000 cash handout scheme

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday gave the nod to a reworking of a state budget to fund measures aimed at helping citizens and businesses weather the coronavirus fallout, moving closer to delivering a 100,000 yen handout to all citizens, a government source said.

Abe, who had questioned the effectiveness of a blanket cash distribution plan to people of all income levels, made an about-face after coming under pressure from Komeito, the junior coalition partner of his Liberal Democratic Party which floated the idea to help support struggling households.

The government is also considering expanding the list of prefectures placed under a state of emergency, government officials said, with Kyoto, Aichi, and Hokkaido among potential candidates due to growing numbers of infections there.

Economists are saying Japan has entered a recession as stay-at-home requests by local authorities and business suspensions are dealing a blow to its economy already hurt by the 2 percent consumption tax hike in October last year.

Abe is reversing a government decision to seek parliamentary approval next week for a supplementary budget for fiscal 2020 from April -- a requisite for launching a scheme to give 300,000 yen to households whose income is deemed to have fallen sharply due to the virus outbreak.

Earlier Thursday, Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi urged Abe in a phone conversation to revise the budget being compiled to enable the distribution of 100,000 yen to all citizens, a day after he pushed the prime minister to consider the new cash handout plan.

Abe instructed Fumio Kishida, the LDP's policy chief, to consider revising the extra budget for fiscal 2020, the government source said.

Besides Kishida, he met with LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai and Finance Minister Taro Aso at the prime minister's office, apparently to discuss the proposed scheme.

Nikai is also a supporter of a 100,000 yen cash handout, but believes it should be contingent on the recipients' income levels.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga stuck to the government's position that the first priority is to have the current extra budget proposal approved by the Diet.

The global coronavirus pandemic has raised calls for economic stimulus, but Japan is cautious about taking on new debt to finance bold spending measures as its fiscal health is the worst among all developed nations with its debt twice the size of the economy.

At 108 trillion yen, the Abe government compiled Japan's largest-ever economic package to mitigate the negative impact of the viral outbreak.

Japan now has over 8,000 coronavirus infections confirmed.

On April 7, Abe declared a state of emergency for the Tokyo metropolitan area that includes Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, along with Osaka and Hyogo in western Japan and Fukuoka.

The government is expected to seek opinions this week from an advisory panel to determine if a state of emergency declaration is warranted for other areas.

