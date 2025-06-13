Japan condemns Israel's attack on Iran for escalating situation

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday condemned Israel's attack on Iranian nuclear and military targets, while vowing to work with other Group of Seven members to ease tensions in the Middle East.

Ishiba told reporters that Israel's move was "totally intolerable" and "extremely regrettable," adding, "Any actions that could further escalate the situation must be refrained from," in reference to Iran's retaliatory offensive.

He also said he will explain Japan's position on the issue at the upcoming two-day G7 summit in Canada from Monday. Resource-poor Japan has traditionally maintained friendly relations with Iran, as it has long depended on the country for crude oil.

On Friday, Japan's Foreign Ministry raised its danger advisory for Iran to level 3, which urges nationals to "avoid all travel."

For areas bordering Pakistan and Iraq, the level 4 alert -- the highest possible -- remains in place, advising nationals to "evacuate and avoid all travel."

Around 400 Japanese nationals have been living in Iran in recent years, the ministry said, suggesting they consider leaving the country.

The ministry also upgraded its danger advisory for Israel to level 3 or higher across the entire country, citing the likelihood of retaliation by Iran.

Earlier in the day, Israel said it had conducted strikes on "dozens of military targets" in Iran, including nuclear facilities, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying in a video statement that the military operation would "continue for as many days as it takes to remove" the threat.

Israel is believed to be backed by Japan's close security ally, the United States. Tokyo, meanwhile, has pursued a balanced diplomatic approach toward Israel and other Middle Eastern nations.

The government of U.S. President Donald Trump, who returned to office in January with a pledge to block Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, has engaged in negotiations with Tehran, which has insisted that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya separately said at a press conference that peace and stability in the Middle East is "extremely important" for his country, calling on all parties to exercise "utmost restraint."

Iwaya also said the government will take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in the region.

© KYODO