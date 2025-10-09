 Japan Today
politics

Japan current account surplus down 5% in Aug on lower investment returns

TOKYO

Japan's current account surplus in August fell 4.8 percent from a year earlier to 3.78 trillion yen ($24.9 billion), weighed down by lower returns on foreign investments, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

Despite the drop, the current account balance, one of the widest gauges of international trade, remained in the black for the seventh consecutive month and marked the second-largest figure for August, the ministry said in a preliminary report.

Primary income, which reflects how much Japan earned from overseas investments, dropped 11.5 percent to 4.30 trillion yen, as dividends from offshore subsidiaries declined in sectors such as finance, insurance and automobiles.

Among other key components, the goods trade recorded a surplus of 105.9 billion yen, a turnaround from a deficit of 385.6 billion yen a year earlier, with imports decreasing 6.0 percent to 8.25 trillion yen due partly to lower crude oil prices.

Exports edged down 0.4 percent to 8.36 trillion yen as U.S.-bound auto shipments fell amid higher tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The services trade deficit widened 2.4-fold from the year before to 189.9 billion yen, reflecting a decline in intellectual property payments.

In the category, however, the travel surplus came to 419.5 billion yen, a record for the month, as around 3.43 million foreign travelers visited Japan in August, up 16.9 percent on year, according to the ministry.

A surplus in the travel balance reflects that spending in Japan by foreign visitors exceeded the amount spent overseas by residents of Japan.

