Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greets Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
politics

Kamikawa pledges $37 mil aid for Ukraine via NATO

6 Comments
KYIV

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Sunday, pledging a $37 million contribution to a NATO fund to provide additional support for the Eastern European nation's defense against the ongoing Russian invasion.

Kamikawa, visiting Ukraine for the first time since taking the role in September, said Japan will deliver an unmanned aircraft detecting system and other aid through the latest funding during a joint press conference in Kyiv with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, after their talks.

Tokyo will also provide Kyiv with five mobile gas turbine power generators to help Ukrainians endure the harsh winter, Kamikawa added, expressing her country's unwavering resolve to "keep supporting Ukraine so that peace can be restored."

Her visit comes ahead of a conference the two countries will hold in Tokyo on Feb. 19 aimed at discussing the reconstruction of Ukraine, which has suffered widespread destruction since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Kamikawa, who arrived in Ukraine by train from Poland, reiterated Japan's condemnation of Russia over its bombardment using missiles and drones and vowed to assist Ukrainians in building shelters and providing educational and medical services for women and children.

She also stressed the importance of upholding the international order based on the rule of law from the standpoint of not tolerating any attempts to change the status quo by force.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise trip to Ukraine in March and promised to supply $30 million worth of nonlethal equipment to Ukraine through the NATO fund. Kamikawa's predecessor, Yoshimasa Hayashi, visited the country in September.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

$37 million contribution to a NATO fund to provide additional support

$37 million ...???

Zelensky wanted to start the bidding at $37 billion.

Is the Japanese government sending some kind of message by donating such a pittance?

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Does she have that much in the bank to give?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

idiotic

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Japan will deliver an unmanned aircraft detecting system and other aid through the latest funding 

Drone detection system? Japan can't even detect multiple airplane that were on the runway that lead to accident JAL-516, now trying to give other countries detection system for drone?

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

What??!!!!!..

This is completely crazy and stupid..

Why Japan want to waste 37 million dollars in a war that doesn't belong Japan???..

Look the disaster of the earthquake, the elderly, the children, Japanese people need ASAP those 37 million dollars in government help, instead Kyiv regime ..

Japan, please solve your people's problems first, instead Ukraine's problems..

Japan has a lot of social problems that must be fixed by government and Japan's money...

Stop doing stupid things!!!...

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

idiotic

Of course, it's extremely idiotic..

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life In Japan’ Articles of 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

8 Beautiful Winter Destinations in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Meganebashi Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Looks for Winter 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Curated Collections

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

10 Essential Items for Staying Warm during Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

‘Tax’ is 2023’s Kanji of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Nomozaki Dinosaur Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s New Openings in 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What is the Difference Between Sento and Onsen?

GaijinPot Blog

Zuiryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Warm Destinations to Visit During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog