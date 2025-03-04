Lower house OKs minority government's revised FY2025 draft budget

Japan's House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a revised 115.2 trillion yen ($773 billion) draft budget for fiscal 2025 after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's minority government made concessions to win sufficient opposition backing.

The draft budget for the year through March 2026 was initially crafted by the government in December. But it was amended for the first time in 29 years after parliamentary deliberations earlier this year, with the first reduction in its amount since 1955.

Trimmed by about 340 billion yen from the original draft but still a record high for an initial budget, it is set to be enacted as the ruling coalition, led by Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party, holds a majority in the House of Councillors.

Nevertheless, it remains uncertain whether the budget will be endorsed by the end of the current fiscal year, as the LDP and its partner, Komeito, failed to pass it in the lower house by the deadline for automatic implementation from April 1.

Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference earlier in the day that the fiscal 2025 budget is "essential to allow every citizen to feel prosperous and respond to the structural changes confronting our society in an appropriate manner."

The LDP and Komeito lost control of the 465-member lower house in the general election in late October 2024, shedding more than 70 seats in total.

Prior to the budget's passage, the Japan Innovation Party, with 38 seats in the lower house, had urged the ruling bloc to ensure free high school education, while the Democratic Party for the People called for raising the nontaxable annual income threshold.

The JIP, which has a strong presence in the Kansai region centered on the commercial hub of Osaka, is aiming to bolster its clout beyond its western Japan base, while the DPP is seeking to attract support with policies that some observers describe as populist.

The JIP backed the revised draft budget after the ruling camp accepted its proposal to increase subsidies to cover high school fees.

Boosting the tax-free income threshold from 1.03 million yen is a key policy advocated by the DPP, which quadrupled its seats to 28 in the lower house election, as part of efforts to expand disposable earnings, especially for the younger generation.

In a bid to earn support from the DPP, the ruling coalition has decided to lift the threshold to 1.6 million yen, depending on individual income, despite concerns over a fall in the government's revenue. The opposition party, however, has requested a further rise.

The DPP voted against the draft budget on Tuesday. Ishiba pledged to continue talks on the matter, saying at a Diet session on the same day that the practice of people being compelled to adjust their working hours against their wishes "should be eliminated."

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the main opposition force, has criticized the budget, putting pressure on the Ishiba administration to freeze its plan to push up the burden on patients facing high medical costs from August 2025.

But Ishiba has expressed reluctance, stressing the need to sustain the system. At the parliamentary session, he said, "High-cost health care services are likely to become more prevalent as medical science advances."

