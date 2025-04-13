Ishiba says Japan won't compromise in rush to wrap up tariff talks with U.S.

Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa (standing) speaks in the Diet on Monday as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba looks on.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday Japan will not make compromises for the purpose of quickly concluding upcoming tariff negotiations with the United States, underlining the importance of exploring how the longtime allies can cooperate.

In parliament, Ishiba said he is not thinking about imposing retaliatory tariffs on the United States, which has hiked import duties on cars, steel and aluminum, and imposed "reciprocal" tariffs on its trading partners.

Ahead of his expected trip to the United States this week for the launch of ministerial talks, Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's economic revitalization minster who is in charge of the negotiations, ruled out taking up currency issues, saying they should be left to the finance chiefs of the two nations.

"We do not intend to make one compromise after another to conclude negotiations swiftly," Ishiba told a session of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives.

But asked about taking countermeasures against U.S. President Donald Trump's slapping of higher tariffs on U.S.-bound shipments, Ishiba showed a negative stance despite Tokyo expressing its concern about whether they are consistent with World Trade Organization rules.

"I don't think retaliatory tariffs would serve our national interests when we are hit by surging energy and food prices," apparently in view of the risk that higher tariffs on imports from the United States would accelerate inflation in Japan.

Still, he added that he has not taken the option of retaliatory tariffs off the table completely.

Trump's imposition of higher import duties on products entering the world's largest economy have also raised concern about a further acceleration of inflation in the United States and hurt its economic growth.

During a telephone conversation with Trump last week, Ishiba agreed that they would appoint ministers in charge of tariff negotiations.

"I will devote myself (in the negotiations) to prioritizing what is most appropriate and effective for Japan's interests," Akazawa told the parliamentary session.

Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, warned during the committee session that the United States may push for a weak dollar under Trump and aim for an agreement akin to the Plaza Accord in 1985, when major economies including Japan agreed to help depreciate the U.S. currency.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Akazawa's counterpart in bilateral negotiations, said on social media he is looking forward to a productive engagement on tariffs, nontariff barriers, currency issues and government subsidies.

"There is no doubt that the United States will use (currency issues) as a bargaining chip in the forthcoming negotiations," said Noda, who served as Japan's prime minister between 2011 and 2012.

"Currency issues should continue to be closely discussed by Finance Minister (Katsunobu) Kato and (Treasury) Secretary Bessent," Akazawa said.

The point was made clear when Ishiba met with Bessent in February during his visit to the United States for a summit with Trump, the minister added.

Japan has been urging the United States to rethink its tariff measures. While part of the 24 percent "reciprocal" tariff that Trump imposed on Japanese goods has been put on hold for 90 days, a baseline 10 percent duty remains in place, in addition to the levies on cars, steel and aluminum.

© KYODO