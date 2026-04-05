PM's cabinet support flat at 63%; half discontent with oil response

The approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Cabinet has fallen 0.3 percentage point from the March survey to 63.8 percent, with nearly half of the respondents indicating discontent with her handling of disruptions to the supply of oil, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday.
In the two-day telephone survey conducted from Saturday, 49.3 percent say the prime minister's response to the oil supply shortage stemming from the Iran war is not sufficient, while 41.4 percent believe it is sufficient. The Cabinet's disapproval rate rose 2.0 points to 26.0 percent.
Amid the global oil crisis, Japan has started tapping about 80 million barrels of oil, equivalent to about 45 days' worth of domestic consumption. It is also considering the possibility of an additional release in May.
Takaichi expressed her support for a possible additional joint oil stockpile release by the 32-member International Energy Agency in a meeting with IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol in March.
Still, the poll shows 89.5 percent, up 4.1 points, are concerned over the impact of the Middle East conflict on their daily life and 69.6 percent want the government to continue providing subsidies to bring down gasoline prices.
The average retail price of gasoline in Japan soared to a record 190.80 yen per liter in mid-March, before it recently fell to around 170 yen, around the government target, as subsidies began.
The industry minister said the government is considering steps to curb demand for oil, with Takaichi indicating the public may be asked to reduce gasoline consumption.
Regarding U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, 80.3 percent think it was the wrong decision, while 50.1 percent support the Japanese government's position of being silent on the assessment of the Iran war, as opposed to no support at 42.2 percent.
Some 30.0 percent say the Constitution should be amended to allow Japan to dispatch its Self-Defense Forces to the Strait of Hormuz, the primary global energy chokepoint during the conflict, while 64.4 say such an amendment is not necessary.
Among political parties, the support rate for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party rose 2.6 points to 40.3 percent, while that for its junior coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, fell to 6.5 percent, down 0.7 point.
The Centrist Reform Alliance, the main opposition force, garnered support from 6.1 percent, down from 6.3 percent.
A total of 514 randomly selected households with eligible voters and 3,494 mobile phone numbers were called for the survey, yielding responses from 423 household members and 624 mobile phone users.© KYODO
15 Comments
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sakurasuki
There's always excuse, before it was Ukraine now is Hormuz
Any update for rice price? That should be the easy one, the price outside Japan not going up at all, in fact is going down.
Spitfire
63%
What an obscenely high approval rate for a cabinets that is only introducing laws they want .
With a rate this eye is Sanae turning seaways into crude oil or paper into gold?
Will_Rendle
SpitfireToday 07:25 am JST
What's more disconcerting is the 40% approval rate for the LDP and the absurdly low rates for the other parties.
Spitfire
Not only disconcerting but very concerning as well.
Fast becoming a one-party state in reality if not on paper.
Aly Rustom
Yes. I agree with you both. Morning sickness.
tora
What crisis? its 148 for regular at my local. We remain comfortably numb and oblivious. Thanks Takahashi!
Will_Rendle
toraToday 08:27 am JST
For the time being.
grc
Polls often say more about those being polled than about the subject on which they are being conducted
isabelle
The government introduces laws in the standard way: via the Diet, and its elected representatives. That they have a large majority naturally makes this process much easier, as the people have specifically given them a firm mandate to do so.
That's how democracy works: both in Japan, and other countries.
Still untrue, no matter how many times you all try this tired line.
Spitfire
after January is landslide win I think my comments are true than ever.
The media is even afraid to mention any of the LDP’s myriad of scandals nowadays
Sh1mon M4sada
Japan has 9 months strategic reserves of fuel, governments just says there are 4 months just in private reserves, I think you should post during Tanabata (wishful), it might have a better chance of being true.
On the other hand communist China has banned export altogether, what a reliable partner, NOT.
isabelle
You mean, the one where the electorate voted in large numbers for the LDP in free elections, and in lesser numbers for the multiple other parties that can also legally hold power?
Here is the data showing how millions of votes went to different parties. This doesn't look like a "one-party state" to me:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Results_of_the_2026_Japanese_general_election
isabelle
My apologies. This is the link with the actual vote numbers -- 10,438,801 to the CRA; 5,572,951 to the DPFP, etc.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_Japanese_general_election#Results
Spitfire
Yeah, the one where the LDP controlled the media and beat a token opposition.
The one where the LDP unfairly garners all of the proportional representation votes.
okinawarides
Yeah, the one where the LDP controlled the media and beat a token opposition.
The one where the LDP unfairly garners all of the proportional representation votes.
It sure is a cozy system LDP created for itself.