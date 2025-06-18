Ishiba rules out lower house dissolution for now

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday ruled out dissolving the powerful House of Representatives for now, ensuring that elections for both chambers of parliament will not be held on the same day in July, party executives said.

The decision comes as Yoshihiko Noda, head of Japan's main opposition party, said he will not submit a no-confidence motion against Ishiba's cabinet, arguing that such a move would stall progress on key political issues.

While Noda was unwilling to lose an opposition-controlled lower house, Ishiba was unable to present a clear justification for calling a general election less than a year after the last one in October 2024, putting them in the same position, political experts said.

The ruling bloc led by Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party does not hold a majority in the lower house. A no-confidence motion, if passed, would require the premier to dissolve the 465-member chamber or the Cabinet to resign en masse within 10 days.

After talks with Noda, Seiji Maehara, co-head of the opposition Japan Innovation Party, quoted him as saying a political vacuum should be avoided amid concerns over higher U.S. tariffs and rising tensions in the Middle East.

Ishiba, who also met with Noda and other leaders earlier in the day, told reporters at his office that he had heard reports about Noda's decision but said only, "I cannot comment until I know the specifics of how each political party will respond."

The House of Councillors election is expected to be held on July 20, following the end of the current 150-day regular parliamentary session on Sunday, with Ishiba's government struggling to bridge differences with the United States over tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Ishiba has expressed readiness to dissolve the lower house for a snap election if Noda's Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan submits a no-confidence motion during the ordinary Diet session, sources close to him said.

Noda's party is the only opposition group able to submit a motion on its own, but it would need backing from others for it to pass. Some parties have been reluctant to face a general election as they are not fully prepared.

With criticism growing that postponing the no-confidence motion showed weakness, Noda said at a press conference later in the day, "This is about crisis management," adding, "It is not about appearing fragile, but about acting responsibly."

But Noda, who previously served as prime minister, admitted that coordination with other parties had not moved forward, saying, "I didn't know whether a no-confidence motion would pass until we put it out. I'm not sure that any parties actually supported it."

Noda also reiterated that he has no intention of forming a grand coalition with the LDP, saying, "The Ishiba government lacks any clear strategy to grapple with higher prices and economic hardship. It is not in a position to be trusted."

Within the LDP, some lawmakers said they hoped that Ishiba would decide to dissolve the lower house as a decline in his Cabinet's approval ratings has recently bottomed out. But he preferred to focus on concluding a trade deal with Trump.

In addition, analysts say crude oil prices are set to rise with the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifying, dealing a heavy blow to resource-poor Japan, while Trump's tariffs appear to be weighing on the country's export-driven economy.

On Thursday, Ishiba pledged to roll out measures to ease potential sharp gasoline price hikes from next week, such as additional subsidies, as the yen's depreciation and rising material costs strain households.

Meanwhile, key bills, such as those to allow married couples to use different surnames and to tighten rules on corporate donations, are unlikely to pass during the parliamentary session that began in January, as ruling and opposition parties remain at odds.

