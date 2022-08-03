Kishida eyes talks with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi on Fri.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, attends the opening session of an extraordinary session at the parliament's lower house Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to hold talks with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Tokyo on Friday, in a meeting that is likely to send a strong message of two allies working to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region amid heightened tensions across Taiwan Strait, government sources said.

The envisaged talks would come after Pelosi's two-day visit to Taiwan through Wednesday, an act that angered China since it claims the democratic self-ruled island as its territory and has led it to retaliate with military drills.

Kishida and Pelosi are also expected to reaffirm their cooperation in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, as part of efforts to counter China which is increasing its economic and military clout in the region, the sources aid.

Peace and stability in the strait, which is key to the security of Japan and the world, is critical at a time when Beijing is stepping up its assertiveness in the East and South China seas.

Kishida and Pelosi are expected to discuss how to deal with China's increasing pressure on Taiwan, the sources said.

Beijing views Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Pelosi is on an Asian tour that has also taken her to Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea.

While in Taiwan, Pelosi held talks with the island's President Tsai Ing-wen. Pelosi was the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the island in 25 years.

Pelosi was initially scheduled to visit Japan in April to hold talks with Kishida, but the trip was postponed after she contracted the coronavirus.

© KYODO