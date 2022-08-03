Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, attends the opening session of an extraordinary session at the parliament's lower house Wednesday. Photo: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
politics

Kishida eyes talks with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi on Fri.

7 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to hold talks with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Tokyo on Friday, in a meeting that is likely to send a strong message of two allies working to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region amid heightened tensions across Taiwan Strait, government sources said.

The envisaged talks would come after Pelosi's two-day visit to Taiwan through Wednesday, an act that angered China since it claims the democratic self-ruled island as its territory and has led it to retaliate with military drills.

Kishida and Pelosi are also expected to reaffirm their cooperation in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, as part of efforts to counter China which is increasing its economic and military clout in the region, the sources aid.

Peace and stability in the strait, which is key to the security of Japan and the world, is critical at a time when Beijing is stepping up its assertiveness in the East and South China seas.

Kishida and Pelosi are expected to discuss how to deal with China's increasing pressure on Taiwan, the sources said.

Beijing views Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Pelosi is on an Asian tour that has also taken her to Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea.

While in Taiwan, Pelosi held talks with the island's President Tsai Ing-wen. Pelosi was the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the island in 25 years.

Pelosi was initially scheduled to visit Japan in April to hold talks with Kishida, but the trip was postponed after she contracted the coronavirus.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
Login to comment

Naive Japanese leaders,the speaker cannot conduct foreign policy

0 ( +2 / -2 )

talk about what?

time wasting as always...

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Kishida and Pelosi are also expected to reaffirm their cooperation in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, as part of efforts to counter China which is increasing its economic and military clout in the region, the sources aid.

Expect more expressions of joint support for the "rules based status quo" by the two neo-liberal oligarchs.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

she does not have any authority what are they going to talk about?

Well, he doesn't have any authority either lol

0 ( +2 / -2 )

There is an empty conversation in the offing!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Talk about what?

Japan doesn’t even seem to be able to hold a position when Taiwan’s sovereignty is threatened by China-wishy washy!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

The fly on the wall for that conversation would be looking for the nearest fly trap.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Kawaguchi Asama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

My Experience Donating Hair In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Adventure in Japan: Hokkaido and the Narrow Road to the North

GaijinPot Blog

How to Donate Hair in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Hidden Past”

Savvy Tokyo

Getting the Contraceptive Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Family Living: Toranomon Hills Residential Tower

Savvy Tokyo

Certifications to boost your resume for English Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Trough Kinosaki Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

ComRezi is Revolutionizing the Apartment Experience in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog