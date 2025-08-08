Ishiba rebuffs resignation calls; LDP to weigh early leader race

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reiterated Friday his intention to stay on as Japan's leader, defying calls to step down as the Liberal Democratic Party held a meeting of a key decision-making panel over a recent election loss.

After the joint plenary meeting of LDP lawmakers in both houses of parliament, executives of the ruling party said its election committee will consider holding a presidential election -- not due until 2027 -- ahead of schedule, in a rare development for the party that has held power for most of the postwar era.

Joint plenary meetings are akin to party conventions where decisions on important issues are made, but they do not have the authority to oust the party leader.

According to the LDP's rules, however, a party leadership election can be called in the middle of a president's term if the move is supported by a majority of lawmakers and local chapter executives.

The internal process of gauging support from lawmakers and local chapters for a snap election will likely come in late August or later, after the LDP has completed its ongoing review of the party's worst election outcome in years for the House of Councillors.

Under fresh scrutiny and calls to step down, Ishiba underscored the need to fulfill his "responsibility to the country," pointing to a host of challenges it continues to grapple with despite a recent tariff deal with the United States.

"I'd like to listen sincerely and humbly to your views," Ishiba told the meeting.

After the roughly two-hour gathering, Ishiba said he will take what he heard from fellow party members seriously.

Asked about the possibility of an early party leadership election, Ishiba told reporters, "All I can say is that it will be handled properly in line with the party rules."

The gathering came amid little sign that internal dissent is easing, even as Ishiba remains determined to stay on following the ruling coalition's loss of its majority in the July 20 upper house election.

In the first national election after becoming LDP chief and premier last year, Ishiba saw the ruling coalition lose majority control of the powerful House of Representatives.

Support for his Cabinet has remained low, and the latest election outcome shows how the ruling party has failed to restore trust damaged by scandals over political funds.

Of the 253 members attending the meeting, 35 expressed their views, LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama said.

Moriyama has expressed his intention to decide whether to stay on as the party's No. 2 or not, after the party's analysis of why it suffered the crushing defeat.

The prime minister attended a more informal meeting of party members in late July at which most of those who expressed their views reportedly urged him to take responsibility for the election outcome and leave his post. The gathering, scheduled for two hours, stretched to four and a half.

Calls for Ishiba to step down have mainly come from lawmakers known to share the hawkish views of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated during a campaign speech in 2022.

Before Friday's meeting, a divergence emerged between Japan and the United States over how a 15 percent "reciprocal" tariff would be applied, giving critics a reason to ramp up their criticism of the Ishiba government.

Japan got assurances in the end that there will be no "stacking" of the tariff on Japanese products on top of preexisting duties of 15 percent or higher.

"While the agreement was reached with the United States, various challenges remain," Ishiba said during the meeting. "I will do my all to dispel worries among people (affected by the tariff measures) as much as possible."

The latest confusion still exposed the potential fragility of the unwritten trade agreement, prompting some opposition leaders to say that a no-confidence motion is needed.

The ruling coalition must rely on opposition support to secure Diet approval of bills and budgets, now that they have been deprived of their majority in both chambers.

Ishiba has expressed his readiness to work more closely with opposition parties on contentious issues, including banning corporate donations -- a key LDP revenue source -- and finding new revenue streams to replace the provisional gasoline tax.

