Suga hopes to visit U.S. in February for talks with Biden

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday he aims to visit the United States in February for talks with President-elect Joe Biden.

"I hope I can visit before the end of February," Suga said on a TV program.

However, the prime minister added the visit will depend on the status of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, indicating he will continue working out the details of the trip while monitoring the situation.

Suga, who took office in September, has expressed a willingness to visit the United States to meet with Biden after he is sworn in as president on Jan. 20.

Asked on the TV program about dissolving the House of Representatives for a general election, Suga said, "I want to accomplish what I promised," maintaining a cautious stance on holding an election.

