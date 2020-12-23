Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Suga hopes to visit U.S. in February for talks with Biden

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday he aims to visit the United States in February for talks with President-elect Joe Biden.

"I hope I can visit before the end of February," Suga said on a TV program.

However, the prime minister added the visit will depend on the status of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, indicating he will continue working out the details of the trip while monitoring the situation.

Suga, who took office in September, has expressed a willingness to visit the United States to meet with Biden after he is sworn in as president on Jan. 20.

Asked on the TV program about dissolving the House of Representatives for a general election, Suga said, "I want to accomplish what I promised," maintaining a cautious stance on holding an election.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #110: It’s All about Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Grand Tour of the Mitsuboshi Kaidou, Japan’s ‘Three-Star Road’

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Our Favourite Beauty Products 2020: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Starting Fresh: 5 Steps To Oosoji Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Neutral Color Blankets To Fit Your Minimal Home Décor

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tokyo’s Club Kids: The Avant-Garde of Gender-Bending Fashion and Drag

GaijinPot Blog

A Coronavirus Christmas: How Foreign Teachers are Coping Without Going Home for the Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Immerse Your Family in a Short-Term Rural Japanese Language Experience

GaijinPot Blog