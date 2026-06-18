Takaichi touts G7 unity on energy security, critical minerals

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi smiles during a media conference in Archamps, France, after a meeting of the G7 in Evian-les-Bains, on Wednesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday hailed the outcome of the Group of Seven summit, saying leaders delivered a strong and unified message on energy security and critical mineral supply chains.

Speaking at a news conference after the three-day summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, Takaichi pointed to a series of joint statements as evidence that the group is resolved to address growing economic and security challenges.

"We were able to send a clear and united message to the world on energy security," she said. "Its significance is immense."

Takaichi said Asia has been the region most affected by oil supply disruptions stemming from the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

Resource-poor Japan relies heavily on the Middle East for its crude oil imports.

Takaichi also said Japan "must carefully assess the situation" in the Strait of Hormuz before making any decision on a possible deployment of the Self-Defense Forces, adding that any response would depend on the security situation following a U.S.-Iran agreement to end their hostilities.

Japan's SDF has mine-sweeping capabilities. Britain and France have floated the idea of a multinational naval mission to safeguard shipping through the waterway if the ceasefire holds.

Takaichi highlighted progress on her proposal for coordinated stockpiling of critical minerals, including rare earth elements, saying she has won support from fellow leaders for closer cooperation.

The Japanese leader said she raised regional security issues involving China as well as North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, and also touched on Pyongyang's past abductions of Japanese citizens, adding that summit participants engaged in "extremely frank" discussions.

Asked about the strained ties between Tokyo and Beijing following parliamentary remarks she made last November on a potential Taiwan contingency, Takaichi reiterated Japan's goal of building "constructive and stable" relations with China.

"Dialogue remains open," she said. "We will continue to respond calmly and appropriately from the perspective of Japan's national interests."

On domestic policy, Takaichi said discussions are advancing on a proposal to temporarily reduce the consumption tax on food and beverages to 1 percent, as part of ongoing deliberations within a government-led council on social security reform.

She said the government is closely monitoring the process as the parties work toward an interim report based on competing policy proposals.

© KYODO