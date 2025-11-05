Takaichi pledges Japan's continued support to Ukraine in 1st phone talks with Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, poses for a photo with servicemen near the frontline city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Tuesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday pledged continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion during her first phone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since taking office last month.

During the 30-minute conversation, Takaichi said Japan would continue supporting Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction and expressed strong backing for the war-torn nation's efforts to achieve a "just and lasting peace as soon as possible," according to the Foreign Ministry.

Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for Japan's contributions so far, and the two leaders affirmed their commitment to continued close cooperation, the ministry said.

Noting that Ukraine and Japan "share an understanding of the dangers that Russia's war poses to everyone in the world," the leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation to enhance security and development in their respective nations and regions, Ukraine's presidential office said.

Japan has remained steadfast in its support for Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, viewing the security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific as interconnected. Along with the United States and other Group of Seven members, Japan has imposed economic sanctions on Russia, including asset freezes.

Days after taking office on Oct 21, Takaichi joined virtually a summit of more than 20 countries, including Britain and France, to discuss the situation in Ukraine, underscoring Japan's commitment to supporting Kyiv and maintaining economic sanctions on Russia.

Japan also recently announced measures to help Ukraine address the impact of land mines, including training demining personnel and enhancing medical and welfare services for victims.

During the talks, Zelenskyy expressed deep gratitude for Japan's readiness to provide equipment to support Ukraine's energy sector, enabling communities to withstand the winter cold, his office said.

Later Wednesday, Takaichi held her first phone talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during which she expressed eagerness to elevate bilateral ties to "greater heights" as the two countries make steady progress in cooperation on security and economic matters.

They also agreed to deepen collaboration among like-minded nations to realize a "free, open and stable international order," according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

