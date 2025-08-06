Ishiba vows to uphold non-nuclear principles

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba delivers a speech during the ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the bombing at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday renewed his pledge to uphold Japan's three principles of not possessing, producing or permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons, as the country marked the 80th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

Speaking at a press conference after attending a memorial ceremony earlier in the day in Hiroshima, western Japan, Ishiba dismissed the idea of Japan entering a NATO-like nuclear-sharing arrangement with the United States, which became Tokyo's closest ally in the postwar era.

"The government firmly maintains the three non-nuclear principles, and we have no plans to review them," Ishiba said.

He also emphasized the need to consider ways to make the extended deterrence provided by the United States more effective, which includes its nuclear capabilities.

"This does not contradict our stance to ultimately realize a world free of nuclear weapons," said Ishiba, who formerly served as defense minister.

A uranium bomb was dropped by the U.S. bomber Enola Gay and detonated over the city of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, in the final stages of World War II, killing an estimated 140,000 people by the end of the year.

For decades, Japan has adhered to the three non-nuclear principles while being protected under the U.S. nuclear umbrella.

Ishiba underscored the severity of the security environment around Japan, specifically pointing out that some countries in the region possess nuclear weapons.

Asked about his plan to issue a message to mark 80 years since Japan's defeat in World War II, Ishiba did not say when he expects to do so, but expressed a willingness to convey that Japan should never again wage a war.

Past prime ministers issued statements on the 50th, 60th and 70th war anniversaries with a pledge never to again go to war.

The statements have been scrutinized by other nations, including China and South Korea, that suffered under Japan's wartime aggression.

Ishiba has said he shares the views on history expressed in the past documents. He does not plan to issue his own statement for the Aug. 15 end of World War II, according to sources familiar with the matter.

"I want to think about how we can prevent another war based on the 50th, 60th and 70th anniversary statements," he said, touching on the importance of having political and defense systems dedicated to that end.

It has been speculated that Sept. 2 is an option for him to release a message as it is the date when Japan signed the instrument of surrender in 1945.

Ishiba also visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which documents the devastation caused by the atomic bombing, in an apparent move to show his government's commitment to a world without nuclear weapons.

The prime minister spent about 30 minutes there, listening to explanations from the museum's head and looking at exhibits including belongings of children killed then while helping demolish houses to prevent the spreading of fires in the event of an air raid.

It is the first time since 2022 that a sitting Japanese prime minister visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on the Aug. 6 anniversary day.

In 2023, then leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations, including the nuclear-possessing United States, Britain and France, visited the museum as the Japanese government hosted the summit in Hiroshima.

