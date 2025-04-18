 Japan Today
politics

Ishiba wants to see specific progress in next U.S. tariff talks

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday he wants to see "specific progress" in bilateral tariff negotiations with the United States, as the next round of ministerial talks is expected by the end of April.

Ishiba said he understood that the just-ended first round of negotiations had been "frank and constructive," following a direct briefing from Japan's chief negotiator Ryosei Akazawa, who had just returned from Washington.

"I instructed (Akazawa) to accelerate preparations and coordination within the government so we can make specific progress in the next round of negotiations," Ishiba told reporters.

In Washington, Akazawa met with U.S. President Donald Trump and negotiated with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Japan has been urging the United States, its close ally, to rethink its tariff measures, questioning whether they align with World Trade Organization rules and a bilateral trade pact.

Higher U.S. levies on imports such as cars, steel and aluminum, along with the so-called reciprocal tariff, have fueled concerns over their potential impact on the export-reliant Japanese economy.

Akazawa said Trump's decision to meet with him indicates that the United States is eager to reach a deal quickly. The initial round of negotiations gave him a rough idea of the key "themes" for the U.S. side.

Trump told the Japanese delegation he wants to reduce the U.S. trade deficit to zero, a Japanese government source said, quoting him as expressing frustration that not enough U.S. cars and agricultural products are entering Japan.

According to Japanese government data, the country had a trade surplus of around 9 trillion yen ($63 billion) with the United States, one of its major trading partners along with China, in the year ended this March. U.S.-bound shipments hit a record 21 trillion yen, with cars among the main exported items.

"All I can say is that we will continue to negotiate flexibly, considering what is the best and most effective from the viewpoint of national interests," the economic revitalization minister told a press conference.

"As is the case with all negotiations, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed," Akazawa said, adding that he will aim for a "win-win" deal for both Japan and the United States.

The talks could drag on if the two sides take up defense and foreign exchange rate issues, analysts say, as Trump sees the bilateral security pact "one-sided" and a strong dollar problematic.

Ishiba has said a "gap" remains between Japan and the United States in terms of their overall positions.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

