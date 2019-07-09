Japan rejects S Korean calls for scrapping of tech export curbs

Japan on Tuesday defied South Korea's calls for the ending of tighter controls on some technology-related material exports to the Asian neighbor, offering no respite in growing tensions over what Tokyo views as a matter of national security.
A day after President Moon Jae In called for a "sincere" discussion, South Korea's trade minister said arrangements are being made for talks to be held in Tokyo on Friday to discuss the issue.
Still, prospects appear slim for the gap between the two nations to be bridged soon, with a Japanese government source saying the talks would only provide an opportunity to "explain" the details of the export controls at the request of Seoul.
South Korea denounced the Japanese measure as going against the spirit of free trade and demanded its withdrawal at a meeting of the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, later in the day.
Despite South Korea's attempts to prod Japan to rethink the measure, implemented last Thursday, Japan has not budged and government officials in Tokyo say there is no need for bilateral talks because the step is legitimate.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday that the step was taken following a domestic review that found export controls should be imposed more effectively.
"The measure is not something that needs to be discussed (with South Korea) and we are not planning to withdraw it," Suga said at a press conference.
But the top government spokesman also said South Korea's export control authorities are seeking to "check facts" with the Japanese government and it was prepared to respond to their request.
Since July 4, manufacturers have been required to file applications before they can export to South Korea three materials needed in the production of semiconductors and displays for smartphones and televisions. Exports to South Korea were once exempt from the procedure.
Moon hinted at retaliation at a meeting of government officials on Monday, saying that if the Japanese move causes "actual damage" to South Korean companies, Seoul would have no choice but to take necessary action.
South Korean chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. are expected to be impacted by the curbs affecting fluorinated polyimide, resist and hydrogen fluoride.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, South Korea's Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Sung Yun Mo dismissed as "groundless" an allegation that hydrogen fluoride may have made its way to North Korea despite U.N. sanctions after being imported from Japan.
Japan has cited an "inappropriate case" in adopting the tougher export rules, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe indicating a connection with sanctions imposed on North Korea over its nuclear weapons and missile development programs.
Tokyo has also said the bilateral relationship of trust has been "significantly undermined," while rejecting the charge that the measure is in retaliation for Seoul's handling of a months-long dispute over compensation for wartime labor.
"We ended preferential treatment (given to South Korea) and now treat it the same as other countries," Japan's trade minister Hiroshige Seko said at a press conference. "Is that a problem from the standpoint of the WTO?"
Tokyo's relations with Seoul have hit the lowest point in years due to a series of court rulings in South Korea ordering Japanese companies to compensate South Korean plaintiffs for forced labor.
Japan has maintained that a 1965 agreement with South Korea settled the issue of compensation "finally and completely."
Seoul has ignored Tokyo's calls to resolve the dispute by holding bilateral consultations or by setting up an arbitration panel that involves a third country based on the accord.© KYODO
10 Comments
Yubaru
Hard headed fools! Their pride is getting in the way of what the PEOPLE want! Korean people and Japanese people get along quite well!
It's the damn politicians that have to screw things up!
Ganbare Japan!
Good for Japan. PM Abe is standing firm to bullying.
Samit Basu
Of course. A totally illegal export control under the WTO regime.
IloveCoffee
This will obviously hurt the Korean companies that import that product, but it will only hurt the Japanese manufacturers producing it and exporting it. The time wasted in filling in these applications will increase the transaction costs for the Japanese companies, lower their exports, and hurt their profits. It will do the same for the Korean companies.
When two people are in the same boat, you don't shoot a hole in the boat because you want to hurt the other person.
Tariffs and trade restrictions are always self-harming policy. Even if it hurts others, it will also hurt you, especially the average people. If South Korea retaliates, this will become a race to the bottom. There are no winners in this race, everybody involved is a loser. The right-wing Japanese who are happy about this will not be so happy once they see the prices of smartphones and electronic appliances go up. Actually, now that i think about it, China might be the only winner from this race.
thepersoniamnow
My god the amount of times Korea and Japan use the word “sincerity”...
It’s such a nonsense to pretend theres any sincerity in any of this. There isn’t even legitimate gripes or real anger.
This is 100% right wing politics.
princess row
Finally, Japan woke up from its passive, careful and considerate approach towards the little bully, Korea. A doze of their own medicine ha!
weedkila
I agree. It's the age old problem of politicians meddling in people's lives and causing or exaggerating problems so that they can then justify their existence and paycheck by having talks or introducing new legislation etc to solve the problem they created. The party line is that it's necessary to keep people safe or to right some wrong done in the distant past. It's been said that govt is racketeering.
alwaysspeakingwisdom
"A totally illegal export control under the WTO regime."
Let the South Korean prove in at the WTO.
yoshi
It's the matter of national security of Japan. So Japanese government considers and decides about it. Because Japan is an independent nation. And the step is legitimate. That's all.
alwaysspeakingwisdom
"We ended preferential treatment (given to South Korea) and now treat it the same as other countries," Japan's trade minister Hiroshige Seko said at a press conference. "Is that a problem from the standpoint of the WTO?"
Exactly! Japan gave South Korean preferential treatment and what did Japan it get in return ?