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Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Image: AP
politics

Takaichi urges Iran to secure safe passage of ships through Strait of Hormuz

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday urged Iran to secure safe passage of ships from all countries through the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible, as she held phone talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Takaichi told reporters after the phone call that she conveyed to Pezeshkian Tokyo's strong hope for a swift resumption of negotiations between the United States and Iran to bring an end to their war and reach a "final agreement."

Takaichi also told Pezeshkian that she welcomes the transit earlier this week of a Japanese-owned oil tanker through the strait, a key waterway for global crude transportation, as a "positive move."

"We will proactively continue every diplomatic effort and arrangement," Takaichi said, adding that Japan and Iran will keep in close communication.

Japan has heavily relied on the Middle East for its crude oil imports, most of which transit the strait. The effective closure of the strait in the wake of the war since late February is forcing the Asian nation to diversify its energy sources.

Takaichi and Pezeshkian previously held phone talks on April 8 following the announcement of a conditional two-week cease-fire deal between Washington and Tehran that is still in place. Since then, U.S.-Iran talks have stalled.

© KYODO

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2 Comments
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How about PM Takaichi urges Trump not to bomb Iran back to the Stone Age?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

If trump hadn't started this the world wouldn't be in this situation.

It was completely unnecessary. How about Takaichi point that out.

How is that off topic

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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