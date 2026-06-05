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Japan to begin talks on exporting destroyers to Indonesia

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TOKYO

Japan and Indonesia agreed Friday to begin working-level talks on the possible export of Asagiri-class destroyers to Jakarta as Tokyo accelerates defense cooperation with like-minded countries.

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his Indonesian counterpart, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, reached an agreement during talks in Tokyo, according to the ministry.

Tokyo has been seeking to deepen defense equipment cooperation with security partners in the Indo-Pacific, including the Philippines and New Zealand, to bolster deterrence amid China's military buildup and maritime assertiveness in the region.

In April, Japan revised its three principles on the transfer of defense equipment and technology, and related implementation guidelines, easing restrictions on arms exports.

Under the revised rules, Japan can export weapons, including destroyers, to countries that have concluded agreements with Tokyo on the protection of classified information and other security matters.

During the meeting, Sjafrie voiced Indonesia's intention to advance defense equipment and technology cooperation, including the potential transfer of the general-purpose Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers, the ministry said.

The two ministers agreed to use a working-level framework established last month to discuss issues related to a potential transfer, training, maintenance and operational requirements.

Japan and Indonesia have already concluded the necessary agreement governing defense equipment transfers.

The Asagiri-class destroyers entered service in 1988. The vessels can carry a patrol helicopter and are equipped with anti-submarine missiles, among other systems.

In the past, they were deployed for antipiracy operations off the coast of Somalia. The lead ship of the class was retired this past March.

On Sunday, on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore, Koizumi and his Philippine counterpart, Gilberto Teodoro, agreed to pursue the swift transfer of retired Abukuma-class destroyers to Manila.

Japan is also in talks with New Zealand on the possible export of its advanced Mogami-class frigate. New Zealand is also considering Britain's Type 31 frigate and plans to make its choice toward the end of 2027.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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