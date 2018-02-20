Japan to host G-20 summit in Osaka in 2019

Osaka has been picked as the venue for the summit meeting of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies in 2019 when Japan assumes the G-20 presidency for the first time, government sources said Tuesday.

The western Japan location met the government's need for an easily secured site, sufficient hotels that can accommodate foreign leaders and close proximity to an international airport with enough space to park delegates' aircraft, the sources said.

According to a senior Osaka Prefecture official, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga contacted Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui on Tuesday afternoon and told him of the decision.

The city of Osaka and the wider prefecture jointly submitted a plan to the Foreign Ministry in November last year proposing to hold the summit at the Intex Osaka convention center, located on an artificial island.

Officials from Osaka made the case to the government that a successful G-20 would aid in its bid to host the 2025 World Exposition by boosting its international recognition.

The G-20 presidency is currently held by Argentina.

In the past, the city of Osaka hosted the summit meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in November 1995 and the Group of Eight finance ministers' meeting in June 2008.

The administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, for its part, hopes the international meeting will add impetus to its years-long efforts to revitalize regional economies.

The government has also picked the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka to host the meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors, the sources said.

Fukuoka and Aichi Prefecture in central Japan had also expressed interest in hosting the leaders' gathering, but Osaka "is superior as a host site," a source close to the prime minister's office said.

The summit date will likely be set for sometime between June and November, given that the abdication of Emperor Akihito and unified local elections will take place in the spring of 2019.

The G-20 groups Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

