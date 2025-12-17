 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Wednesday, Dec 17. Image: Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via AP
politics

Japan to seek constructive, stable ties with China: PM Takaichi

6 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Wednesday that Japan will seek to build constructive and stable relations with China through dialogue amid the recent escalation of bilateral tensions.

At a press conference after an extraordinary parliamentary session ended the same day, Takaichi called China an "important neighbor," saying, "My stance of building constructive and stable relations remains unchanged since I took office."

"Japan always keeps the door open for dialogue as the two nations have issues to resolve," said Takaichi, who became the country's first female prime minister on Oct. 21 and is known for her hawkish security views.

China has taken a series of measures, including a travel advisory against visiting Japan and the resuspension of Japanese seafood imports, since Takaichi suggested on Nov. 7 that an attack on Taiwan could constitute an existential threat to Japan and warrant a response from its Self-Defense Forces.

Communist-led China views the self-ruled democratic island as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary, and sees the Taiwan issue as a purely "internal affair."

China has also been increasing its military activities. Earlier this month, Chinese fighter jets intermittently locked radar on Japanese Air Self-Defense Force aircraft in the Pacific southeast of Okinawa's main island, according to Japan's Defense Ministry.

"My remarks regarding the survival-threatening situation do not alter the stance held by the past governments," Takaichi said, adding that Japan will "persistently" explain this to China and the international community at various levels.

Her predecessors avoided discussing a specific scenario when answering questions about it.

Takaichi, meanwhile, expressed hope to hold her second in-person summit with U.S. President Donald Trump "as early as possible," while pledging to promote ties with South Korea through reciprocal visits.

In late October, Takaichi made an early diplomatic start, meeting Trump in Tokyo and holding separate talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on the sidelines of a regional gathering in South Korea.

Domestically, Takaichi's administration has struggled to manage parliamentary affairs, as the coalition of her Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner, the Japan Innovation Party, remains a minority in the House of Councillors and holds only a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

Media polls have shown that Takaichi's cabinet has maintained high approval ratings since its launch, and a snap general election triggered by dissolving the lower chamber could give the ruling bloc a chance to secure a comfortable majority.

At the news conference, Takaichi said that she has "no time to consider" dissolving the lower house, effectively ruling out a snap election anytime soon, and that the LDP will maintain the relationship with the JIP, known as Nippon Ishin.

The two parties signed a coalition deal on Oct 20, helping Takaichi secure victory in a Diet vote to select the prime minister the following day.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

"My stance of building constructive and stable relations remains unchanged since I took office."

We all support that because it is the law that every Japanese should obey. But you can't create issues after issues to annoying neighbors. Just take back your wrong statement about China's Taiwan and start anew.

Taiwan never is a Democratic government. It was abandoned by the 1.4 billion Chinese long ago. How a Democratic govt would be over run by own people? It must not a Democratic government, as simple as that.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Nobody in China is interested in talking with PM Takaichi or her ministers. Nothing would come out of such discussions at this time

Check back in March and we will see what the economic and political situation is like in Japan.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

But you can't create issues after issues to annoying neighbors.

What is the most annoying country that NONSTOP threatening its neighbours: China!

At first China should stop all his threats to his neighbours and all his warmongering behaviour.

And then, constructive and stable relationships can be build up.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

If only that Nov 7th remark, that unnecessary and even unscripted statement can be avoided.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-12-12/takaichi-s-taiwan-comment-in-china-spat-apparently-unscripted

.

Now Japanese fisheries industry and Japanese tourism need to pay.

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/china-has-dropped-second-largest-tourist-market-japan-2025-11-28/

https://www.marinelink.com/news/china-japan-tensions-rise-japanese-fish-532658

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

 "My stance of building constructive and stable relations remains unchanged since I took office."

That's what we are all afraid of lady. You have a very strange way "of building constructive and stable relations."

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

That's what we are all afraid of lady. You have a very strange way "of building constructive and stable relations."

Indeed. Takaichi recently made a statement about Dokto/Takeshima that was almost instantly rejected by the South Korean government. I do not remember seeing it reported here.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

Easy Kinako Cookie Recipe: Spread The Love This Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Yoshiminedera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Rethinking Life in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo

Yamashita Park

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Mizuhiki Art: The Beautiful Knots On Holiday Gifts

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Christmas Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2026 – 2027 Tournament Guide and Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog