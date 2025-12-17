Japan to seek constructive, stable ties with China: PM Takaichi

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Wednesday that Japan will seek to build constructive and stable relations with China through dialogue amid the recent escalation of bilateral tensions.
At a press conference after an extraordinary parliamentary session ended the same day, Takaichi called China an "important neighbor," saying, "My stance of building constructive and stable relations remains unchanged since I took office."
"Japan always keeps the door open for dialogue as the two nations have issues to resolve," said Takaichi, who became the country's first female prime minister on Oct. 21 and is known for her hawkish security views.
China has taken a series of measures, including a travel advisory against visiting Japan and the resuspension of Japanese seafood imports, since Takaichi suggested on Nov. 7 that an attack on Taiwan could constitute an existential threat to Japan and warrant a response from its Self-Defense Forces.
Communist-led China views the self-ruled democratic island as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary, and sees the Taiwan issue as a purely "internal affair."
China has also been increasing its military activities. Earlier this month, Chinese fighter jets intermittently locked radar on Japanese Air Self-Defense Force aircraft in the Pacific southeast of Okinawa's main island, according to Japan's Defense Ministry.
"My remarks regarding the survival-threatening situation do not alter the stance held by the past governments," Takaichi said, adding that Japan will "persistently" explain this to China and the international community at various levels.
Her predecessors avoided discussing a specific scenario when answering questions about it.
Takaichi, meanwhile, expressed hope to hold her second in-person summit with U.S. President Donald Trump "as early as possible," while pledging to promote ties with South Korea through reciprocal visits.
In late October, Takaichi made an early diplomatic start, meeting Trump in Tokyo and holding separate talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on the sidelines of a regional gathering in South Korea.
Domestically, Takaichi's administration has struggled to manage parliamentary affairs, as the coalition of her Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner, the Japan Innovation Party, remains a minority in the House of Councillors and holds only a slim majority in the House of Representatives.
Media polls have shown that Takaichi's cabinet has maintained high approval ratings since its launch, and a snap general election triggered by dissolving the lower chamber could give the ruling bloc a chance to secure a comfortable majority.
At the news conference, Takaichi said that she has "no time to consider" dissolving the lower house, effectively ruling out a snap election anytime soon, and that the LDP will maintain the relationship with the JIP, known as Nippon Ishin.
The two parties signed a coalition deal on Oct 20, helping Takaichi secure victory in a Diet vote to select the prime minister the following day.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
mii
"My stance of building constructive and stable relations remains unchanged since I took office."
We all support that because it is the law that every Japanese should obey. But you can't create issues after issues to annoying neighbors. Just take back your wrong statement about China's Taiwan and start anew.
Taiwan never is a Democratic government. It was abandoned by the 1.4 billion Chinese long ago. How a Democratic govt would be over run by own people? It must not a Democratic government, as simple as that.
deanzaZZR
Nobody in China is interested in talking with PM Takaichi or her ministers. Nothing would come out of such discussions at this time
Check back in March and we will see what the economic and political situation is like in Japan.
Monty
But you can't create issues after issues to annoying neighbors.
What is the most annoying country that NONSTOP threatening its neighbours: China!
At first China should stop all his threats to his neighbours and all his warmongering behaviour.
And then, constructive and stable relationships can be build up.
sakurasuki
If only that Nov 7th remark, that unnecessary and even unscripted statement can be avoided.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-12-12/takaichi-s-taiwan-comment-in-china-spat-apparently-unscripted
.
Now Japanese fisheries industry and Japanese tourism need to pay.
https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/china-has-dropped-second-largest-tourist-market-japan-2025-11-28/
https://www.marinelink.com/news/china-japan-tensions-rise-japanese-fish-532658
Aly Rustom
"My stance of building constructive and stable relations remains unchanged since I took office."
That's what we are all afraid of lady. You have a very strange way "of building constructive and stable relations."
deanzaZZR
Indeed. Takaichi recently made a statement about Dokto/Takeshima that was almost instantly rejected by the South Korean government. I do not remember seeing it reported here.