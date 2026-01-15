 Japan Today
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, top, and Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi train with soldiers from the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday. Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
politics

Koizumi, Hegseth exercise together, discuss alliance amid concerns in Asia

WASHINGTON

The defense chiefs of Japan and the United States met near Washington on Thursday to discuss ways to strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the bilateral alliance amid some concerns in Asia that Washington's focus is drifting from the region.

"Our job and our goal here is to continue...to strengthen that in every way possible," U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi as they began their talks at the Pentagon, referring to the decades-old defense alliance.

After welcoming Koizumi in an honor cordon ceremony, Hegseth also hailed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's resolve to increase Tokyo's defense spending.

Koizumi, in response, said Japan will do its utmost to beef up its defense capabilities and the alliance.

Hours earlier, Koizumi and Hegseth exercised together in a morning physical training session with U.S. soldiers, seeking to demonstrate their close personal relationship and the strength of the alliance.

Japanese officials said Koizumi is hoping to hear from Hegseth that the United States remains committed to peace and stability in Asia, even as President Donald Trump's administration has designated the Western Hemisphere a top priority.

While Trump has downplayed Chinese military activities around Taiwan, his administration is seeking to strengthen its position in North and South America and the surrounding waters, as evidenced by its recent intervention in Venezuela and pressure on Greenland.

In some Asian capitals, Trump's increased focus on the western hemisphere has prompted concerns about a potential decline in U.S. engagement in the Indo-Pacific, creating a security vacuum in the region as China accelerates its military buildup.

In addition to discussing major issues concerning the Indo-Pacific region and elsewhere, Koizumi is expected to brief Hegseth on Japan's plan to revise its three key security documents this year and beef up its defense capabilities.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Look at Koizumi’s excellent push-up form. Makes Hegseth and the other Americans look pathetic.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

No one argue of that PR attempt, however any news about how to boost recruitment for Japan military?

It missed the target by more than 50%.

https://asia.nikkei.com/politics/defense/japan-s-self-defense-forces-miss-recruiting-target-by-more-than-half

https://www.nippon.com/en/japan-data/h02075/

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

After welcoming Koizumi in an honor cordon ceremony, Hegseth also hailed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's resolve to increase Tokyo's defense spending.

Which was basically the whole point of Washington hosting Koizumi, to ensure the LDP keeps the gravy train flowing.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hours earlier, Koizumi and Hegseth exercised together in a morning physical training session with U.S. soldiers, seeking to demonstrate their close personal relationship and the strength of the alliance.

Koizumi junior really lays it on thick

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hegseth also hailed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's resolve to increase Tokyo's defense spending.

Be wary of anyone, under whatever name, looking to turn fear into a revenue stream.

Cue the predictable fury of the representative of the political and military-industrial complex.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

