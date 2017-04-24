Japan, U.S., S Korea to exert greater pressure on N Korea

Chief nuclear negotiators from left to right, Joseph Yun, U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, Kenji Kanasugi, director general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, and Kim Hong-kyun, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at the South Korean Foreign Ministry, join hands before their meeting about North Korean issues at the Iikura Guesthouse in Tokyo Tuesday.

Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea agreed Tuesday to pile greater pressure on North Korea, urging it to abandon its nuclear and missile programs amid heightened regional tensions.

They also agreed to closely coordinate moves in the event of further provocations by the reclusive state and to urge China, North Korea's main diplomatic and economic benefactor, to use its influence to curb North Korea's nuclear and missiles development.

Their meeting in Tokyo came amid concerns North Korea may conduct a sixth nuclear test or test-fire ballistic missiles around the 85th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army on Tuesday.

"We will continue to work very closely with China and we agreed...that we will coordinate all actions diplomatic, military, economic regarding North Korea," Joseph Yun, U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, told reporters after meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts.

Kim Hong Kyun, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at the South Korean Foreign Ministry, told reporters the officials agreed that the three countries will maximize their pressure on the North, and that they "discussed taking punitive actions" if Pyongyang conducts further provocative acts.

Kenji Kanasugi, director general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, who also took part in the talks said separately that North Korea may conduct another provocative act. "We agreed to urge (North Korea) to exercise restraint and strengthen (our) deterrence power," he added.

North Korea, which conducted two nuclear tests and test-fired more than 20 ballistic missiles last year alone in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions, Japanese officials said.

The United States has said all options, including military action, are "on the table" in dealing with North Korea's pursuit of ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons, a position firmly backed by Japan.

Amid the tense situation, Japan and the United States conducted a joint naval drill in the Western Pacific on Sunday and Monday involving two Japanese destroyers and the U.S. aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, which is heading to waters off the Korean Peninsula.

The three officials also double as representatives to the six-party talks on ending Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program, a dialogue that has been stalled since late 2008. The talks, chaired by China, also involve North Korea and Russia.

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that Wu Dawei, China's special representative for Korean Peninsula affairs and the chairman of the six-party talks, will visit Japan from Tuesday to Friday for talks with Kanasugi.

Kishida also said he plans to attend a U.N. Security Council meeting to be held in New York on Friday that will focus on how to denuclearize North Korea.

"I hope to attend the meeting myself to cooperate with the United States, South Korea, China -- which has a large influence on North Korea -- and Russia to firmly call on North Korea to exercise restraint," Kishida said.

Kishida, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung Se plan to meet on the sidelines of the Security Council meeting to facilitate the smooth coordination of efforts to pressure North Korea over its weapons testing activities, diplomatic sources said earlier.

