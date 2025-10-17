JIP chief says there will be no coalition with LDP without deal on cutting Diet seats

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Sanae Takaichi leaves after a meeting with party members at LDP headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday.

The leader of the major opposition Japan Innovation Party said Friday that his group will not form a coalition with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party unless they reach an agreement to specify parliamentary seat cuts by the end of the year.

Hirofumi Yoshimura, who also serves as Osaka governor, said on a TV program that reducing the number of lawmakers is a "nonnegotiable condition" for joining a coalition with the LDP, headed by Sanae Takaichi, known as a staunch conservative.

Yoshimura added such reform requires a "political decision" from Takaichi, who won the Oct 4 LDP presidential election and seeks to become Japan's first female prime minister, calling it essential for advancing broader national changes.

He said his party's goal of slashing Diet seats by 10 percent during the extraordinary session later this year may sound "foolish" to some, but argued such bold action is necessary to generate political momentum for deeper reform.

Yoshimura also said that downsizing the parliament is indispensable for realizing the JIP's two main policy pillars -- the "second capital" initiative to back up Tokyo in emergencies, and comprehensive reform of the social security system.

LDP heavyweight Ichiro Aisawa, meanwhile, said on social media, "Self-sacrificing reforms do not mean slashing parliamentary seats," describing Yoshimura's plan as "out of the question," as the reduction could decrease the number of rural representatives.

Aisawa, who chairs a suprapartisan council on the House of Representatives electoral system, is well-versed in election matters. The debate over cutting the number of parliamentary seats has long been a politically sensitive issue in Japan.

On Wednesday, Takaichi and Yoshimura agreed to begin policy coordination talks after she asked him to form a coalition. Their move came after the Komeito party decided to leave the long-standing LDP-led alliance late last week.

In the 465-member lower house, whose decision on the selection of the prime minister takes precedence over that of the House of Councillors, the LDP holds 196 seats, the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan has 148, the JIP 35, and Komeito 24.

On Friday, the LDP and the CDPJ broadly agreed to hold a parliamentary vote next Tuesday to choose the successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, when a 58-day extraordinary Diet session through Dec 17 begins, lawmakers said.

Takaichi has asked for support from the JIP in the vote, while Yoshimura has said his party could back her if the LDP promises to reflect the Osaka-based group's policy priorities.

The JIP has also been in talks with the CDPJ and the Democratic Party for the People, which holds 27 seats in the lower house, over possible cooperation, including fielding a unified opposition candidate for prime minister against Takaichi.

