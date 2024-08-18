Poll sees ex-Defense Minister Ishiba favored as next Japan PM

Former Japanese Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba topped the list as the candidate people considered the most suitable to succeed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a Kyodo News poll released Monday showed, ahead of the ruling party's presidential election next month.

According to the nationwide telephone survey, conducted over three days from Saturday, Ishiba stood at 25.3 percent, followed by former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi at 19.6 percent and Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi at 10.1 percent.

Among Liberal Democratic Party supporters, however, Koizumi came in first with 24.2 percent, with Ishiba at 21.0 percent, indicating the former defense minister is struggling to broaden his support base within the party in the run-up to the leadership race, expected to be held on Sept. 27.

The survey was carried out days after Kishida made an abrupt announcement last week that he will not run in the presidential election to take responsibility for a slush funds scandal revealed late last year, significantly rattling the LDP.

But 78 percent of respondents said the decision to step down as prime minister by Kishida, who took office in October 2021, did not help restore their trust in the LDP.

The poll also showed that 66.8 percent of respondents believe it is appropriate for Kishida to step down as LDP president and prime minister, while 25.4 percent said he should not have decided to resign.

Ishiba, 67, has expressed his intention to throw his hat into the ring, marking his fifth attempt to lead the party. His popularity is apparently low within the party as he left it in 1993 after voting in favor of a no-confidence motion against the then LDP-led government. He returned to the fold in 1997.

Koizumi, 43, is the son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, who led Japan from 2001 to 2006 with relatively high approval ratings, while Takaichi, a 63-year-old female politician, is known for her hawkish views on security issues.

Kishida's LDP has come under scrutiny after some of its factions, such as the largest one formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, neglected to report portions of their incomes from fundraising parties and maintained slush funds for years.

Asked about when they would prefer the House of Representatives to be dissolved, 34.2 percent of respondents said "within the year," while 30.3 percent favored it taking place immediately after the end of the LDP presidential race.

A majority of respondents, 50.9 percent, said measures to shore up the economy, boost employment and curb rising prices are the issues they want to be discussed in the upcoming LDP election, the survey said.

The approval rating for Kishida's Cabinet, meanwhile, edged up by 1.5 percentage points to 26.1 percent. The disapproval rating stood at 67.4 percent.

By political party, the support rate for the LDP stood at 36.7 percent, while that for the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan was at 12.3 percent. The second-biggest opposition Japan Innovation Party measured 8.5 percent.

No other opposition parties than the CDPJ had a support rate above 10 percent despite the slush funds scandal undermining public trust in the LDP. Respondents with no affiliation to any particular party accounted for 17.8 percent, down from 30.3 percent.

The survey called 543 randomly selected households with eligible voters and 3,148 mobile phone numbers. It yielded responses from 429 household members and 635 mobile phone users.

Some parts of Ishikawa Prefecture affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake on New Year's Day were excluded from the survey.

