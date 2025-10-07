LDP chief Takaichi may skip Yasukuni shrine visit for autumn rite: sources

Sanae Takaichi, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, may skip a visit to Yasukuni shrine during its autumn festival later this month, sources close to her said Tuesday, as she comes under pressure to soften her conservative stance on diplomacy.

Takaichi, who has regularly visited the shrine in Tokyo even while serving as a cabinet minister, is believed to be heeding advice from those around her to avoid diplomatic friction ahead of her possible inauguration as Japan's first female prime minister.

Her aides have expressed concern that a visit, even before she formally takes office, expected by the end of October, would almost certainly provoke strong reactions from China and South Korea, prompting her to exercise caution, the sources said.

On Tuesday, Tetsuo Saito, head of the LDP's junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, told Takaichi during a meeting that the Yasukuni issue "should not become a diplomatic matter," as the security environment surrounding Japan has grown increasingly severe.

Relations between the two parties have been uncertain since Takaichi was elected LDP president on Saturday, as she is known for her hawkish views on diplomacy and national security, while Komeito calls itself a "peace party."

The Shinto shrine, which honors convicted war criminals along with Japan's war dead, is seen by Asian neighbors as a symbol of the nation's past militarism. Japan invaded a vast swath of China before World War II and colonized the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

On the diplomatic front, Takaichi is set to hold her first in-person talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Japan, with the two countries arranging a three-day visit from Oct 27, diplomatic sources said.

She is also seeking an opportunity to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to be held in South Korea in late October. An aide to Takaichi said she should "avoid any controversy."

During official campaigning for the LDP presidential race, Takaichi pledged to work to "deepen Japan-South Korea ties," while expressing eagerness to engage in dialogue with Chinese leaders.

She said a decision on whether to visit Yasukuni Shrine as prime minister would be made "at an appropriate time," adding it "should never become a diplomatic issue."

Past visits to the shrine by Japanese leaders, including the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe -- whose nationalist position on Japan's wartime history has influenced Takaichi -- have drawn harsh criticism from China and South Korea.

In October 2012, before becoming prime minister, Abe paid his respects at Yasukuni as LDP president. While in office, he visited the shrine in December 2013, a move that immediately sparked diplomatic tensions.

No sitting prime minister has visited Yasukuni since then. Former prime ministers Fumio Kishida and Yoshihide Suga, as well as incumbent Shigeru Ishiba, have sent ritual offerings to the shrine for its regular seasonal festivals.

Meanwhile, LDP lawmaker Minoru Kihara, who is likely to be tapped as chief cabinet secretary under Takaichi's leadership, has decided to postpone a two-day trip to Taiwan from Thursday as part of a cross-party group, another source close to him said.

The decision is in apparent consideration for China, which regards the self-ruled, democratic island as a renegade province to be unified with the mainland by force if necessary. They have been governed separately since they split in 1949 due to a civil war.

