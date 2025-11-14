LDP official says gov't should respond calmly to China's travel alert for Japan

The policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Saturday that the government should respond calmly to China's advisory urging its citizens to avoid visiting Japan, emphasizing the importance of stable bilateral ties.

Takayuki Kobayashi told reporters in Akita Prefecture, "We will continue dialogue and make efforts to build constructive and stable Japan-China relations," adding he also wants to confirm the reason behind China's move.

In Niigata Prefecture, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said, "China's view is not in line with Japan's understanding. It is precisely because differences remain that multilayered communication between Japan and China is essential."

Kihara, the top government spokesman, added Japan has lodged a protest with China.

On Friday, China's Foreign Ministry called on its nationals to refrain from visiting Japan after recent remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her country's potential involvement in a Taiwan contingency developed into a wider diplomatic row.

Describing the bilateral relationship as "extremely important," Kobayashi said Japan's stance toward China remains unchanged.

After Takaichi said last week that a military attack on Taiwan by Beijing could pose a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, Chinese Consul General in Osaka Xue Jian posted on X that a "dirty neck" should be cut "without a moment of hesitation."

Regarding Xue's comments, Kobayashi said they were "highly inappropriate," adding he had requested the government to "respond firmly."

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has demanded that Takaichi retract the remarks made in parliament, raising concern that Beijing could escalate retaliatory measures depending on how the Japanese government responds.

The latest decision is believed to be aimed at hurting Japan's tourism industry. As China accounts for the largest share of foreign visitors to Japan, the travel advisory could dampen the nation's booming inbound demand, analysts warn.

China's Foreign Ministry claimed that public safety in Japan has deteriorated this year, alleging a rise in crimes targeting its nationals. It urged Chinese citizens in Japan to remain alert and take precautions against crime.

Beijing also appears eager to convey domestically and internationally that Japan's approach to China has fueled bilateral tensions, framing the issue as one caused by Tokyo amid already strained relations between the Asian neighbors.

Communist-led China and democratic Taiwan have been governed separately since they split in 1949 following a civil war. Beijing regards the self-ruled island as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Under its security legislation, Japan can exercise the right of collective self-defense if a situation is deemed "survival-threatening," even under its war-renouncing Constitution.

Takaichi's comments were interpreted as indicating that her government could authorize the Self-Defense Forces to take action in support of the United States if China imposes a maritime blockade on Taiwan or engages in other forms of coercion.

