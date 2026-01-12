Mayor reelected despite quitting over hotel visits with official

The former mayor of the eastern Japanese city of Maebashi was reelected Monday after she resigned in November over repeated visits to hotels with a married official working for her, according to an official vote tally.

Akira Ogawa, 43, quit as mayor of Gunma Prefecture's capital last year in an about-face, after initially resisting pressure to do so. She has denied having an affair with the official despite meeting him at hotels at least 10 times.

City assembly members had repeatedly urged Ogawa to quit and seek a fresh mandate.

"My unthoughtful behavior caused a stir across the country," Ogawa told her supporters following her projected win. "I will gain people's trust through my actions from now on."

The former mayor defeated her runner-up, 40-year-old lawyer Akira Maruyama, by around 10,000 votes, receiving a total of 62,893 in a comfortable victory.

In 2024, the lawyer-turned-politician became the first female mayor since the city was established in 1892.

Following her latest success at the polls, Ogawa will serve the remainder of her original four-year term, which ends in February 2028.

Voter turnout was 47.32 percent, up 7.93 points from the 2024 election.

She received support from local members of the opposition parties -- the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People -- in beating Maruyama and three other candidates.

Maruyama was backed by city assembly groups linked to the Liberal Democratic Party, as well as LDP members in the prefectural assembly.

Ogawa, who campaigned on her effort as mayor to make school lunches free, is believed to have also received support from both conservative and unaffiliated voters.

In Japan, elections are normally held on Sundays. Maebashi held the election on Monday's Coming-of-Age Day, a holiday, because the municipality hosted a holiday-related ceremony the previous day.

