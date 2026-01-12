 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Mayor reelected despite quitting over hotel visits with official

0 Comments
MAEBASHI, Gunma

The former mayor of the eastern Japanese city of Maebashi was reelected Monday after she resigned in November over repeated visits to hotels with a married official working for her, according to an official vote tally.

Akira Ogawa, 43, quit as mayor of Gunma Prefecture's capital last year in an about-face, after initially resisting pressure to do so. She has denied having an affair with the official despite meeting him at hotels at least 10 times.

City assembly members had repeatedly urged Ogawa to quit and seek a fresh mandate.

"My unthoughtful behavior caused a stir across the country," Ogawa told her supporters following her projected win. "I will gain people's trust through my actions from now on."

The former mayor defeated her runner-up, 40-year-old lawyer Akira Maruyama, by around 10,000 votes, receiving a total of 62,893 in a comfortable victory.

In 2024, the lawyer-turned-politician became the first female mayor since the city was established in 1892.

Following her latest success at the polls, Ogawa will serve the remainder of her original four-year term, which ends in February 2028.

Voter turnout was 47.32 percent, up 7.93 points from the 2024 election.

She received support from local members of the opposition parties -- the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People -- in beating Maruyama and three other candidates.

Maruyama was backed by city assembly groups linked to the Liberal Democratic Party, as well as LDP members in the prefectural assembly.

Ogawa, who campaigned on her effort as mayor to make school lunches free, is believed to have also received support from both conservative and unaffiliated voters.

In Japan, elections are normally held on Sundays. Maebashi held the election on Monday's Coming-of-Age Day, a holiday, because the municipality hosted a holiday-related ceremony the previous day.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Onsenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Lifestyle Illnesses In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

The J-Find Visa: Japan’s New Path for Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Cynthia Usui, A Career Break Advocate & Chief Empowerment Officer of Sekaia Inc.

Savvy Tokyo

Harunire Terrace

GaijinPot Travel

Mangetsu-ji Temple Uki-mido

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa: A Full Video Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Dondo-yaki: Japan’s Fiery Farewell to the New Year

GaijinPot Blog