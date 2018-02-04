Newcomer defeats anti-U.S. base incumbent in Nago mayoral race

An independent newcomer backed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government defeated the anti-U.S. base incumbent in the Nago mayoral election Sunday, an outcome which could give impetus to the central government's controversial plan to transfer an air base to the southern Japan city.
Taketoyo Toguchi's victory in a two-man race against Susumu Inamine is also expected to deliver a blow to the anti-base campaign of Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga whose term will expire in late 2018.
Toguchi, a 56-year-old former Nago city assembly member known to be supportive of the base transfer, sought to divert voters' attention from the base issue and promised measures to spur the sluggish local economy during the election campaign.
On the base transfer issue, Toguchi told reporters after the election he will "closely monitor" the progress of a lawsuit Okinawa Prefecture has filed against the central government to block the U.S. base relocation.
A senior lawmaker of Abe's Liberal Democratic Party said voters apparently welcomed Toguchi's pledge to focus on improving the local economy.
"We have gained momentum toward the Okinawa gubernatorial election later this year," the lawmaker said.
The latest election is seen as a prelude to the Okinawa gubernatorial election, a crucial test for Onaga who was elected in November 2014 on a platform of opposing the plan to relocate U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.
Inamine, 72, also an independent, has campaigned against the Futenma transfer to a coastal area of Nago from another part of the island prefecture, gaining support from the Okinawa governor and most opposition parties.
Inamine told reporters he did his best in drawing voters' attention to the problem of allowing the base construction, but Toguchi "evaded the issue."
Onaga, who monitored the progress of vote counting with Inamine's supporters, did not clearly say how the election outcome would affect his stance on the base issue.
"I would like to consult (people concerned)," he said without elaborating on his plan for the gubernatorial election.
Takashi Shinohara, the head of the election campaign committee at the Democratic Party which backed Inamine, said the party takes the outcome seriously and will "use the experience for the future."
Toguchi garnered 20,389 votes while Inamine gained 16,931, according to the local election committee. Turnout was 76.92 percent, up slightly from 76.71 percent in the 2014 election.
Okinawa hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities. Accidents involving U.S. military aircraft and crimes involving U.S. personnel have angered Okinawa residents, but gaining more economic support from the central government has also been a key issue in local elections in the prefecture.
Onaga has resorted to various measures, including legal actions, to stop the central government from transferring the Futenma base from a crowded residential area of Ginowan to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago. The move has slowed progress, but construction work to build a new facility in the Henoko area is now under way.
People in Nago have been divided over the issue, with some tired of the continuing clashes between the central and local governments, which have left the issue stalled.
Experts say Toguchi's win reflects voters' high expectations for measures to prop up the local economy and does not necessarily suggest that more Nago residents are willing to accept the base transfer.
It is the sixth mayoral election for Nago citizens since Henoko emerged as the destination for the relocation after the Japanese and U.S. governments agreed on the return of the land for the Futenma base in 1996. Inamine is serving his second four-year term as mayor.
The central government has maintained that the current relocation plan is "the only solution" for removing the dangers posed by the Futenma base, which is situated close to schools and homes, without undermining the perceived deterrence provided by American troops under the Japan-U.S. alliance.© KYODO
22 Comments
Login to comment
WA4TKG
I think I can say that there is concern about having heavy lift helicopters flying around anywhere
(my home in Florida is in the DIRECT Flight Path to a major Naval Air Facility not five nautical miles away along the coast), but to believe that these bases can simply CLOSE UP, and move them off Okinawa is ridiculous.
The constant harrassment from chinese Naval Vessels as well as Aircraft is obvious. They need to stay SOMEWHERE on the island.
Daniel Naumoff
I have read up on the first sentence and got fed up already. So much corruption, can keep going on it until the next **31, I guess.
Yubaru
Good! The ball has been rolling against Onaga for some time now, and these elections are proof that folks are tired of his and his followers one issue stance.
One down, one more to go!
JWTNSSN
It will be a shame to see Nagos, such a beautiful town destroyed by the USMC. I don't think it really matters where the marines are. Their only combat unit station in Okinawa is in Okinawa for less than 6 months a year.
RealCDN
As with many issues, a vocal minority will be defeated by the majority - even if it is a silent majority. Or a majority that have jobs that need to be done and don't have the leisure time available to them to run around waving their arms in the air over everything that they dislike.
sensei258
Because nearly everyone is tired of the BS
CyburneticTiger
Provide some proof before you slander the democratic process.. Nago residents have chosen.
I've been saying it until I was blue in the face and it's one of my biggest frustrations of how the average Okinawan is painted by the media. The base issues are not center stage in people's lives here and not the very high on their priorities. People want improvements in education and economic opportunities. This is why the All Okinawa group that is such a farce that only cares about one issue has been losing nearly every mayoral election and will lose the gubernatorial election.
Congratulations and good luck Toguchi-san. Please follow through on your promises to improve the daily lives and educational as well as economic opportunities of Nago residents.
thepersoniamnow
Good to hear Onaga is on his way out too.
koiwaicoffee
I wouldn't count on a Japanese politician backed by Abe to keep his promises.
Yubaru
You know nothing of the CITY of Nago, the base has been at Henoko for decades, and the extension is going to go a far way in making things better for everyone down south, and in the Nago area as well, with the influx of money and investment.
Yubaru
Quite so! The media tried it's best to influence this election with it's constant anti-base stories, but they got burned again too! They were harping nearly all week about helicopters from the US military flying around over their heads!
Funny thing, the media never once makes a comment about the JSDF helicopters that literally fly over Japanese ES/JHS or HS's here daily.
Schopenhauer
It proved the bases are not all bad things for Okinawa. A realistic choice.
CyburneticTiger
In Okinawa, the Abe backed politicians have been leaps and bounds better than Onaga and his picks.
OssanAmerica
At this stage sure looks like good news to me.
otherworldly
Congratulations!!
maybeperhapsyes
Yubaru
is that true that the JSDF fly over the schools?
if so I’m shocked at this
had no idea.
Yubaru
Yeah, their flight patterns take them over schools on their way between Naha AP and flying over the east side of the island. I see it almost daily.
While they are not taking off and landing in the proximity of said schools, they most certainly do fly over them, and no one says a thing!
Strikebreaker555
It seems like 80% and so are above 50 years on that picture! There you have the core-voters for LDP-party.
Young ones don’t care that much about election. Only retired and old people who’ve grown up with LDP in power, have the time and energy to vote in these elections. Get the younger generation to realize that their democratic is not something to be tossed away!
Democracy is not something that you should take for granted!
SaikoPhysco
Whenever you're electing a long term politician you must remember that there are Two distinct agendas... pre-election lies to get elected and post election favors distributed to deep pocketed supporters. In general career politicians are slime with very few actually having a vision past self fulfillment, greed and power. Okinawan's probably figured out that the "anti-base" politicians could care less and just used the issue to get elected. Damn... I'm a cynic.
voiceofokinawa
"Dumplings rather than flowers." This is what happened in Nago's mayoral election. But the voters must know the sweets are laced with poison.
Nago citizens chose Toguchi over Inamine believing Toguchi would help bring an end to the economic doldrums of the city through lavish aids promised by the LDP government. Shops on the city's traditional main streets are being closed down one by one because fewer and fewer customers come there to shop and entertain themselves. Why?
Customers are attracted to huge chopping centers with spacy parking lots in the suburbs, thus evading traditional mom-and-pop stores in the old section of the city. This is a universal phenomenon observed anywhere in Okinawa or maybe all over in Japan. Would Toguchi reverse this trend and rejuvenate the economy of the city's old section?
Would hosting a new expanded base at Henoko bring an end to the economic doldrums? I don't think so. The money and aids relevant to the Henoko relocation is nothing but easy money not earned through hard, diligent labor and so would dissipate instantly like bubbles. Let's wait and see.
Dango bong
I thought Okinawan's hated the US military presence. Guess not
bones
Guess after all that anti base talk people finally realized it was just talk.