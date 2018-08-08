Okinawa Gov Onaga dies of cancer at 67

Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga, who fiercely confronted the central government over the relocation of a U.S. base within the island prefecture, died Wednesday, the prefectural government said.
Okinawa Prefecture, led by the 67-year-old Onaga, has been confronting the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the transfer of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from densely populated Ginowan to the coastal area of Henoko in Nago.
Opponents of the base transfer may struggle to find a strong candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial election originally scheduled in November but now expected in September. The Okinawa assembly is controlled by members against the relocation plan, but they were expecting Onaga to run.
One assembly member who supported Onaga said, "We're shocked. We don't know what to do."
A source close to Abe said, "It would be a very tough battle as we'll be facing strong emotional opposition from prefectural residents who don't want to waste Mr Onaga's efforts."
Late last month, Onaga, who was recuperating after undergoing pancreatic cancer surgery, asked local officials to start procedures to retract his predecessor's approval of landfill work for the base relocation in his latest attempt to block the construction work.
Both sides have already fought a number of times in court. The central government believes the base is necessary for Japan to maintain the perceived deterrence provided by the United States, while many in Okinawa regard it as an unfair burden on the prefecture, which hosts the bulk of U.S. forces.
The news of Onaga's death came after Deputy Gov Kiichiro Jahana said earlier Wednesday the governor had fallen into a "state of clouded consciousness."
Onaga was performing official duties while undergoing medical treatment after a tumor was found in his pancreas in April. He had not appeared in public recently.
Onaga became governor in November 2014, defeating then-incumbent Hirokazu Nakaima who was more supportive of the base relocation and approved the start of the reclamation work in December 2013.
Onaga also served 14 years as mayor of the prefectural capital Naha.
Under the election law, the gubernatorial election to choose the Onaga's successor must be held within 50 days.
Masaaki Gabe, a professor of international relations at the University of the Ryukyus in Okinawa, said prefectural residents found Onaga's persistent opposition to the base construction and confrontation with the central government "almost heroic."
Still, it would be difficult to predict if people in Okinawa will pick another base transfer opponent as some would see the upcoming election as a "battle of revenge," but others may look back on Onaga's stance and find it "unrealistic," Gabe said.
The local chapter of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party had recently asked Ginowan Mayor Atsushi Sakima to run in the Nov 18 gubernatorial election.
While Sakima has said he will need time to make up his mind, he criticized Onaga for focusing too much on the U.S. base issue and failing to make progress through negotiations.© KYODO
Yubaru
As a politician, I never appreciated his unwillingness to negotiate with the government, and his "all or nothing" stance with regards to the base relocation.
As a fellow human, I will say a prayer for his passing, and pass along my condolences to his family with their loss.
Yubaru
This is what eroded the goodwill and support that Onaga initially had when elected as Gov. He focused far too much time and energy on the base issue and clogged up the prefectural assembly with the issue.
The assembly, with him as the leader, spent all their time arguing about issues that are decided about in the national Diet, not a local prefecture. The prefecture has ended up paying for that waste of money and time by loss of funding needed for some major infrastructure improvements because of it.
I am hopeful that Sakima will run, he is a far better option than the current Vice-Gov and while he is also against the bases, he knows the need of having Futenma shut and also knows the need to negotiate for the best deal possible for ALL the people of Okinawa and not just one emotionally based faction!
CyburneticTiger
I may have never agreed with you politically and questioned your loyalty to your country but I respect you for always standing by what you campaigned on until the very end.
Rest in Peace Governor Onaga and condolences to your family.
BertieWooster
This is sad news. Takeshi Onaga was a man of integrity who stood up to the Tokyo government and represented his people to the end. I had the privilege to hear him speak on several occasions. He was a powerful and logical thinker who had the ability to see through the dirty tricks and smokescreen that the LDP puts out. He will be missed.
thepersoniamnow
He was a tough guy to agree with, but RIP Gov Onaga.