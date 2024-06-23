Only 10.4% want PM Kishida to continue to serve: poll

Only 10.4 percent of the Japanese public want Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to win the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race slated for September and continue serving as premier, the latest Kyodo News poll showed Sunday.
In the nationwide telephone survey, conducted over two days from Saturday, the approval rating for Kishida's cabinet was 22.2 percent, 2.0 percentage points down from a previous 24.2 percent in May, underpinning the public's continued dissatisfaction with his policy management.
On the other hand, the disapproval rate for Kishida's cabinet stood at 62.4 percent, roughly unchanged from the previous poll.
Against the backdrop of Kishida's unpopularity, 36.6 percent said they want him to step down as prime minister as soon as possible.
A total of 78.9 percent of respondents in the poll said a revised law to reform political funding rules enacted by Japan's parliament last week does not solve the issue of money in politics.
The bill for the amended political funds control law was submitted to the Diet by the LDP in May following a slush funds scandal that has eroded public trust in politics.
Kishida has claimed the revised law will make political fundraising more transparent, while opposition parties have criticized it as falling far short of helping to resolve the issue.
On a question about a 40,000 yen income and residence tax cut the government began at the beginning of this month, 69.6 percent said they do not think it helps struggling households to make ends meet amid rising costs.
Regarding the reporting rules for policy activity funds provided by parties to senior lawmakers, there were growing calls for the receipts of such funds to be disclosed after 10 years or for the introduction of annual caps. But the revised law only stated that introducing such measures is an issue to be studied.
On that specific statement in the revised law, an overwhelming 90.4 percent said was not enough to address the problem, while only 7.6 percent thought it was sufficient.
By political party, support for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party headed by Kishida came in at 26.5 percent, up 1.8 points from the previous survey.
Support for the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan fell to 11.7 percent from 12.7 percent, while that of the Japan Innovation Party edged down to 7.2 percent from 7.4 percent.
Respondents with no particular party affiliation rose to 34.8 percent from 32.3 percent.
The survey called 512 randomly selected households with eligible voters and 2,624 mobile phone numbers. It yielded responses from 431 household members and 625 mobile phone users.
Some parts of Ishikawa Prefecture that were affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake on New Year's Day were excluded from the survey.© KYODO
dagon
Yet the LDP abides.
Abe, Suga, Kishida with identical policies, visions and urges.
Hello to the next suit.
One party so-called neo-lib democracy for you
MarkX
While I can't say anything positive about Kishida, I feel that whoever comes next will be either just as bad, or worse! Who are your choices? Young inexperienced Koizumi, or Aso Taro, again. Kono Taro, who has dropped the ball countless times, or the right wing hawk Sanae Takaichi. Nothing will change, never.
obladi
As always, the question is, "What's the alternative?"
Will someone with the drive and vision to lead Japan please step up!
itsonlyrocknroll
Then how does the j nation progress, another parachuted in figurehead Prime Minster, from a ruling government, that the people are never truly able to hold the factionalism accountable.
A hidden, faceless cabal of old men working the puppetry of a Japan diet?
BB
Inflation isn't his fault but he'll be associated with it. He's no worse than most and better than some.
kwatt
It seems Kishida better resign prime minister or dissolve the lower house soon. He is a lame duck prime minister.
Redemption
What?!!! He has the Midas touch.
factchecker
That 10% need to be in the nearest loony bin, tout de suite.
sakurasuki
With 10.4% why still in power then?
kurisupisu
The system needs a complete reform.
To define any Japanese PM as a leader is a misuse of the word.
There are plenty of avenues for direct democracy in the present day to bypass the old feudal system which unfortunately dominates in the 21st century.
GuruMick
Small survey.
Japan routinely changes leaders.
Fixed terms maybe. Although I acknowledge the party chooses the leader , maybe a US style Presidential election , would inject some stability.
Out with the old, in with the old...
Aly Rustom
Doesn't really matter. Japan is a one party dictatorship by the LDP. And whether its Kishida or someone else from the LDP I don't see any difference. From what I'm hearing, we may be down to 200 yen to the dollar come December. Its not going to make any difference who the PM is if he is from the LDP
itsonlyrocknroll
Is, or was Fumio Kishida ever really Japan's Prime Minster to the extent of such a leadership role?
GBR48
This is concerning, as these are the sort of circumstances that may allow a populist to wade in out of nowhere, promise the Earth, deliver nothing, break everything and start a war.
There are plenty worse than Kishida, so be careful what you wish for.