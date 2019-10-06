Over 70% worried about economic outlook after consumption tax hike: survey

More than 70 percent of voters are concerned about a possible negative impact on the economy from the consumption tax hike on Oct 1, even as nearly 75% have not reduced their spending after the first tax increase in five years, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

In the nationwide telephone poll conducted over the weekend, 70.9 percent said they are either "worried" or "worried to a certain extent" over the economic outlook following the consumption tax hike to 10 percent from 8 percent, down from 81.1 percent in the previous poll in September.

The survey found 74.9 percent have not reduced their spending since the tax increase, compared to 24.6 percent who have.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government raised the tax for the first time since April 2014 after delaying the implementation twice, to address swelling social security costs resulting from the country's graying population and falling birthrate.

The tax rise comes at a time when Japan's economy faces growing threats from escalating U.S.-China trade spat, the uncertain impact of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union and tensions in the Middle East.

With the survey showing that 49.4 percent do not view the tax hike positively while 43.4 percent do, the approval rating for Abe's cabinet fell 2.4 percentage points to 53 percent from the September poll, with the disapproval rate at 34.2 percent, up 8.5 points.

The government has taken a set of measures to mitigate the impact such as a reward points program for cashless payments and tax breaks on cars and houses.

The government also introduced a two-tier rate system for the consumption tax for the first time, exempting food and beverage items from the increased tax rate in a bid to cushion its impact on consumer spending.

In the survey, 37.5 percent said they will increase cashless payments but 61.2 percent said they will not, and 82.4 percent view the two-rate taxation system as "complicated."

In regard to amending the war-renouncing constitution under the government of Abe, 48.4 percent opposed changing the pacifist constitution, although Abe called for advancing debate on the amendment during his speech at the opening of an extraordinary Diet session on Friday, while 37.3 percent supported a revision.

Abe also plans to grant pardons to about half a million petty criminals on the occasion of Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony on Oct 22, according to officials with knowledge of the plan, but 60.2 percent opposed the plan while only 24.8 percent supported it.

On support rates for parties, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party was supported by 42.1 percent of respondents, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan by 8.0 percent and the LDP's coalition partner Komeito by 3.8 percent.

The Japan Innovation Party was supported by 4.7 percent and Reiwa Shinsengumi by 2.1 percent.

The survey, covering 741 randomly selected households with eligible voters as well as 1,282 mobile phone numbers, obtained responses from 514 and 512 people, respectively.

