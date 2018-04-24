Top Finance Ministry bureaucrat quits over sexual harassment claims

The Japan Finance Ministry's top bureaucrat resigned Tuesday over sexual harassment allegations aired in the media, as criticism mounts about the government's response to the scandal.

Vice Finance Minister Junichi Fukuda has denied the allegations but offered to give up his post last week, saying it had become difficult to perform his duties when the ministry has been mired in a number of controversies.

Opposition parties took issue with the government's decision to accept Fukuda's resignation without reprimanding him. But Finance Minister Taro Aso said the ministry needs to gather facts to determine the accuracy of sexual harassment claims made by female reporters in the story, first reported in the Shukan Shincho weekly magazine.

"It's extremely regrettable that our vice finance minister who oversees administrative affairs is stepping down over sexual harassment allegations," Aso told reporters after the cabinet approved Fukuda's resignation.

Aso himself has faced increasing calls from opposition parties to resign to take responsibility for having picked Fukuda for the position. But he said Tuesday he has no intention of heeding the calls, adding his priority is to uncover the truth and take measures to ensure there is no recurrence.

Fukuda will not receive retirement benefits, estimated to be around 53 million yen ($487,000), until the ministry decides whether to take disciplinary action against him. If Fukuda is deemed to deserve punishment, the amount will be cut accordingly, Aso said.

In order to build a full picture, the Finance Ministry has been asking female reporters who feel they have been sexually harassed by Fukuda to come forward and contact lawyers the ministry has selected.

That approach, however, has been criticized by lawmakers and people supporting sexual harassment victims as lacking sensitivity and neutrality.

"There are various views, including one that he was framed," Aso said. "In that sense, we need to protect his human rights so we can't decide (on punishment) unless we hear both sides of the story."

That comment drew the ire of some opposition lawmakers who have demanded Fukuda be reprimanded.

"He is treating the victim (of sexual harassment) as if she was a perpetrator," Mizuho Fukushima of the Social Democratic Party said.

The sexual harassment allegations have become yet another headache for the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, already shaken by multiple scandals that have sent public support ratings sinking.

Abe apologized to Natsuo Yamaguchi, who heads Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"A series of events have damaged the people's confidence in the government. I am sorry," Abe told Yamaguchi during a meeting at the prime minister's office

The Finance Ministry has faced a barrage of criticism since admitting that it doctored documents related to the heavily discounted sale of a state-owned property to a school operator that had ties to the prime minister's wife Akie.

The Shukan Shincho magazine reported earlier in the month that Fukuda had made sexually suggestive comments to female reporters. It later released an audio clip which is allegedly a recording of Fukuda asking a female reporter "Can I give you a kiss?" and "Can I give you a hug?"

In the face of Fukuda's denial, TV Asahi said one of its female reporters was the victim of the alleged sexual harassment by the bureaucrat, revealing she had handed the audio recording over to the magazine.

Kaori Sato, who seeks to protect the rights of women as a labor union member, called on Fukuda to apologize first for creating an environment where the female reporter had to come forward with the sexual harassment allegation.

Sato described the situation in which the government approved the resignation without getting to the bottom of the issue as "grave." "I will continue to protest because I can't tolerate her voice being treated as if it doesn't exist," Sato said.

Independent journalist Soichiro Tahara said Finance Minister Aso's defense of his subordinate Fukuda has eroded public confidence in the ministry.

"When the victim feels like she has suffered sexual harassment, that is what it is. A denial from someone who made the remarks is nonsense," Tahara said.

The weekly magazine report also raised questions about how TV Asahi handled the allegations, particularly why the reporter needed to approach the Shukan Shincho with the story at all.

