Trump 'guarantees 100%' Japanese abduction issue will be raised in summit with Kim: Abe

U.S. President Donald Trump has promised that the issue of North Korea's past abductions of Japanese nationals will be raised "100 percent" in his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday after speaking on the phone with Trump.
As the United States stepped up last-minute preparations for the much anticipated U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore on Tuesday, Abe and Trump reaffirmed their basic policy on North Korea.
Trump "guaranteed 100 percent" that the abduction issue will be raised, Abe told a gathering in Tokyo after the phone call.
The prime minister has been asking Trump to urge the North Korean leader to resolve the issue of the abductions that took place in the 1970s and 1980s, saying recently he also wants to meet with Kim to seek an early resolution. The issue has prevented the two countries from establishing diplomatic ties.
"I believe that Japan and the United States, along with South Korea, have completely...agreed on the basic policy (for the summit)," Abe told reporters at the prime minister's office.
"I hope that the (U.S.-North Korea) summit tomorrow will become a historic summit and a major step toward peace and stability in Northeast Asia," he said.
Japan has dispatched a team of senior government officials to Singapore in an effort to keep abreast of developments related to the summit at which North Korea's denuclearization will be the main item on the agenda.
During a parliamentary session on Monday, Foreign Minister Taro Kono revealed the Japanese and U.S. leaders plan to speak on the phone after Tuesday's summit.
Relatives of abductees said the summit presents a now-or-never opportunity for the return of their loved ones.
"This will be the only chance. We will be counting on President Trump's ability (as a deal maker)," said Shigeo Iizuka, the 80-year-old head of a group representing abductees' families.
Iizuka's younger sister Yaeko Taguchi was abducted by North Korea when she was 22 years old.
"Please return our children in good shape. We would like to make sure this message will be conveyed (to Kim)," said Sakie Yokota, 82, whose daughter Megumi was kidnapped at age 13 on her way home from school in Niigata Prefecture in 1977.
The teen's abduction has become symbolic of the issue, and Trump spoke about her during his address at the U.N. General Assembly in September.
Looking back at her long battle to secure the return of her daughter, Yokota said, "I hope Mr Kim Jong Un will understand the feelings of the parents."
Yokota said she wondered how Japan would be viewed by the rest of the world if it cannot seize such a golden opportunity, expressing her hope for the realization of a meeting between Abe and Kim as well as enhanced efforts by the Japanese government toward resolving the abduction issue.
Iizuka spoke highly of Trump's promise to include the abduction issue in the summit agenda along with the denuclearization of North Korea, hoping the return of the abductees will be ensured at the U.S.-North Korean summit before actual procedures for the return are worked out between Japan and North Korea.
"If we fail to capitalize on this opportunity, the abduction issue will vanish," he said.
Japan officially lists 17 citizens as abduction victims and suspects North Korea's involvement in many more disappearances. While five of the 17 were repatriated in 2002, Pyongyang maintains that eight -- including Megumi Yokota -- have died and the other four never entered the country.© KYODO
oldman_13
Ugh, but why?
Unlike some, I don't discount the genuine suffering of those who have been abducted to North Korea, and their families.
However, there is a time and place for that, and this meeting is not the time and place.
Ganbare Japan!
Thank you President Trump. You have won the heart and respect of all Japanese. Kim-san looks very happy. I think this Summit will be huge success and win-win for all sides.
Schopenhauer
Abe, Trump and Kim do not think the abduction issue important. For Trump and Kim of course and for Abe it is a pretension.
kurisupisu
Exactly!
Why couldn’t Abe have met with Kim years ago to solve this issue?
I’d question wether Abe really wants a solution to the abducted Japanese or wants to hold up North Korea as a threat in order to justify the spending on weaponry and the military?
cla68
President Trump will get it done if Kim is for real.
Wolfpack
Trump has brought up the abductees publicly a number of times so I think he will more than likely follow through with his pledge. Ultimately it’s Japan’s (Abe) issue to resolve. Japan will be expected to give something in exchange for a resolution. Trump cannot do that for the Japanese.
MarkX
I agree with oldman_13, their suffering is terrible to watch, but this is not the place to bring up the abductees. I Trump going to bat for any other country? It just makes Japan look small and weak that they need such an occasion to bring up their own personal problem with the North. Interesting that it is now reported that it will only be Trump and Kim plus two interpreters in the room, so we will never know what is discussed or how it played out. I guess Donnie is really paranoid about leaks, so this is one way to avoid any!
Kobe White Bar Owner
For domestic consumption folks.
garypen
Well, if Trump guarantees it 100%, then I'm sure it will happen....unless he does the exact opposite of what he says he will do, which is what usually happens.
Laguna
Trump promises a lot but, like a goldfish, cannot seem to remember moments later what he had promised. I would take this with a huge grain of salt.
Also, let us not forget that Kim is a dictator inbred with the most vicious of characteristics. His goal is to extract maximum concessions while ensuring the perpetuary of his regime. Fortunately for him, he seems to have found a soulmate in Trump.
Kitsap
The only reason Donald Trump would ever bring up this issue is if he thought he would make him look good. When are people going to learn that Donald Trump cares for no one but himself.
macv
@oldman_13 - agree!
Yubaru
Kim looks happier than the proverbial "pig in guano". He has just got to be loving having the spotlight on him!
Alexandre T. Ishii
U.S. President Donald Trump has promised that the issue of North Korea's past abductions of Japanese nationals will be raised "100 percent". Let's see how much will be this "100 percent". LED from Japan to illuminate all NK night hours will be cheaper, I guess.
Dango bong
what was that 1972? Come on denuclearizing is much more important and current
Samit Basu
Probable conversation during the summit.
Trump : "This Abe fella keeps bugging me about this Japanese abductee issues".
Kim : "We already fully accounted for the fate of every Japanese abductee back in 2002. It is up to Japan to face this reality."
Trump : "Ok, that's done. Silly of this Abe fella not believing in a good man like you. Now let us talk about the Trump Casino project at the Ski Resort that you are so fond of".
Samit Basu
I fully believe in North Korean account of Japanese abductees.
Kim Jong Il had no reasons to lie, since he believed that then-PM Koizumi was about to offer $20 billion in cash compensation as a part of diplomatic normalization.
The rest of unaccounted missing persons claimed by Japan, Japan would have a better luck searching in Japan than in North Korea.
After all, Yokota Megumi's own daughter would confirm her mother died but Japanese government won't believe in Megumi's daughter's account.
dbsaiya
This is an issue between Kim and Abe. All member nations of the six party talks have already met with Kim except Abe. Abe should have met with Kim a long time ago, but now he's watching from the sidelines betting on Trump. Trump could bring up the subject, but will not let it be a show stopper. If Kim rejects discussing this, Abe will be left out in the rain holding the umbrella for both Kim and Trump! What a joke.
marcelito
I’d question wether Abe really wants a solution to the abducted Japanese or wants to hold up North Korea as a threat in order to justify the spending on weaponry and the military?
The answer to that one is patently obvious indeed.
Alfie Noakes
Trump's promises are worth nothing and neither are Empty Suit Shinzo's.
Abe has done nothing. Japan has done nothing since Koizumi was leader. It's quite clear what the answer is to that question.
gogogo
Abe do your own negotiation! This isn't America's problem and I'm guessing Abe has done some back room deal in order for Trump to bring this up!
PTownsend
At minimum I hope this is the beginning of ongoing dialogues among all parties. Hats off to all involved in for getting to this stage.
At minimum the spotlights shined on this historic event will further increase the value of brand Kim in Korea and brand Trump throughout the world. Perhaps that's been the primary reason bringing both to Singapore.
Wallace Fred
1977 folks. Instead of pointing fingers at just NoKo, why not blame the equally inept ldp government that kicked the can downhill? It's like living in bizzaro world.
Alistair Carnell
Dear Shinzo,
Mr. Trump also promised to defeat ISIS within 30 days, so don’t get your hopes up.
Strangerland
They don't call him bait-and-switch Don for nothing.
Yubaru
That's why Abe went (again) to"urge" Trump and give offerings (fealty payments)of new jobs for the American economy to get Trump to play along.
ThePBot
Am I the only one who thinks Trump got keen on meeting with Kim again, after a brief cancellation or pause, so that he'd have an excuse to leave the G7 summit early? The timing is quite close.
maybeperhapsyes
If Abe (and the previous PM's) had wanted this issue resolved they would have done it years ago.
I don't think they really do. It's just politics at work.
afanofjapan
Something like 100,000 people in Japan go missing every year (since 1990). Is the same amount of effort being put into finding these 100,000 people? What if trump bringing up this topic at this summit turns out to be the straw that breaks the camel's back, so to speak, and makes Kim walk away from any denuclearization deal.
The main point of the summit is to ease the risk of a nuclear war. And Abe/Japanese people are concerned about 20 or so abductees that may or may not already be dead? Quite petty IMO.