U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel Photo: REUTERS file
politics

U.S. ambassador to eat fish in Fukushima, back release of nuclear plant water

WASHINGTON

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel will visit a city in Japan's northeastern prefecture of Fukushima on Aug 31, and plans to eat fish from the area to show support for Tokyo's decision to release treated radioactive water from a crippled nuclear plant there into the sea, an embassy official said Wednesday.

In a phone interview with Kyodo News, Emanuel said he will meet with local fishermen, residents and officials during the visit, which is intended to "physically show support and then to express confidence in the process that Japan has methodically pursued."

The envoy's plan to visit the coastal city of Soma comes after the Japanese government has decided to start the water discharge on Thursday in the face of strong opposition from China.

The International Atomic Energy Agency concluded in July that the Japanese plan aligns with global safety standards and would have a "negligible radiological impact on people and the environment," giving a green light to the government's final decision on Wednesday to begin the discharge.

Emanuel said his itinerary includes eating fish caught in the area at a restaurant, visiting a seafood market and being with the city's mayor.

He stressed that Japan's process for releasing the water into the Pacific Ocean from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which was wrecked by a massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami, has been "fully transparent, scientifically based and internationally recognized."

He said his intention is to "show not only solidarity, but the safety" of the move, and that Japan is "following the right course here."

While criticizing China for being "reckless" with its rhetoric over nuclear power facilities, he said Japan has acted as an "internationally responsible nation" in the wake of the Fukushima disaster.

