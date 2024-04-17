U.S., Japan, S Korea finance chiefs vow to work closely on forex

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, left, South Korean Minister of Economy and Finance Sangmok Choi pose for a picture before the start of a trilateral meeting at the U.S. Treasury Department building in Washington on Wednesday.

The finance ministers of the United States, Japan and South Korea agreed Wednesday that the countries will step up efforts to build resilient supply chains and consult closely on foreign exchange market developments as they held their first such trilateral meeting.

As the countries expand the scope of their cooperation beyond security affairs, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her Japanese and South Korean counterparts, respectively Shunichi Suzuki and Choi Sang Mok, met in Washington on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

In a joint statement, they also acknowledged the "serious concerns" of the Asian countries over the recent sharp depreciation of their currencies against the U.S. dollar.

"I see scope to further deepen our cooperation on key shared objectives in the region and globally, such as expanding resilient supply chains, countering economic coercion and combating sanctions evasion," Yellen told the two ministers during the meeting.

She also said the United States wants to work closely with the two countries on economic development assistance for Pacific island countries.

Her reference to sanctions was related to measures against Russia over its war with Ukraine and North Korea over its nuclear and missile development programs.

They are also believed to have discussed Iran, which launched an unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend.

The three countries have been expanding coordination beyond addressing the threat posed by North Korea, following a three-way summit of U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol last August.

During the summit at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David near Washington, the leaders agreed to expand cooperation to various domains, including supply chains for key industrial materials and development projects, in the Indo-Pacific region and elsewhere.

Suzuki said at the outset of the ministerial meeting that the international situation has become more complicated since the summit because of challenges including North Korea's continued weapons tests and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Choi said the deepening trilateral cooperation is highly meaningful in responding to financial instability that could stem from economic uncertainties and after facing supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical fragmentation.

"I trust that our economic and financial cooperation will only strengthen and broaden starting with this first trilateral finance ministers meeting," Choi said.

