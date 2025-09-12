U.S. urges Japan not to recognize Palestine as state

The United States has urged Japan not to recognize Palestine as a state at the U.N. General Assembly later this month, diplomatic sources said Friday.

The planned recognition of the Palestinian state by countries such as France and Britain is intended to put pressure on Israel to end its siege of the Gaza Strip.

France and Saudi Arabia plan to cochair a conference to advance a two-state solution in New York on Sept. 22.

According to the sources, ted its opposition of the Palestinian state through multiple diplomatic channels, saying that recognition would worsen the situation, and has urged Tokyo to go along with Washington.

The Japanese government, led by outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, is in the final stages of discussion regarding whether to recognize the Palestinian state. Last Sunday, Ishiba announced his decision to step down.

One U.S. government source said if Japan recognizes the Palestinian state, it will have a significant impact on U.S.-Japan relations.

Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot urged his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya in phone talks on Thursday to recognize the state, according to a Japanese government source.

Britain has expressed similar hopes, sources have said.

On Thursday, a nonpartisan group of Japanese lawmakers submitted a petition with 206 signatures to Iwaya, urging the government to recognize a Palestinian state.

© KYODO