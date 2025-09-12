 Japan Today
U.S. urges Japan not to recognize Palestine as state

TOKYO

The United States has urged Japan not to recognize Palestine as a state at the U.N. General Assembly later this month, diplomatic sources said Friday.

The planned recognition of the Palestinian state by countries such as France and Britain is intended to put pressure on Israel to end its siege of the Gaza Strip.

France and Saudi Arabia plan to cochair a conference to advance a two-state solution in New York on Sept. 22.

According to the sources, ted its opposition of the Palestinian state through multiple diplomatic channels, saying that recognition would worsen the situation, and has urged Tokyo to go along with Washington.

The Japanese government, led by outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, is in the final stages of discussion regarding whether to recognize the Palestinian state. Last Sunday, Ishiba announced his decision to step down.

One U.S. government source said if Japan recognizes the Palestinian state, it will have a significant impact on U.S.-Japan relations.

Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot urged his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya in phone talks on Thursday to recognize the state, according to a Japanese government source.

Britain has expressed similar hopes, sources have said.

On Thursday, a nonpartisan group of Japanese lawmakers submitted a petition with 206 signatures to Iwaya, urging the government to recognize a Palestinian state.

urges Japan not to recognize Palestine as state

And then what? Support genocide? Becoming another puppet?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What else can be expected from a compromised US government elected on the premises of hate?

Unfortunately Trump bet in the election that people would give much more importance to make miserable those that they don't like than improving their own lives, and that is clearly reflected in how they are acting internationally as well.

Too many people inside of the US ended giving out their votes thinking exclusively on who would treat the worst some groups of people and now can't even change opinions because this is still their priority, so the government can act in clearly negative ways without worrying that people would stop supporting it.

Some people think it is more important to restrict women's rights even if that means supporting a government that abuses immigrants, others will keep supporting the government because it openly attack transgender and other minorities, even if it stops international aid to people in need, in the same way there are people that would still vote for the same people that support the genocide in Palestine because they are also attacking doctors and scientists that keep proving the conspiracies they liked are false.

This leaves the government free to act like this, not only actively supporting the crimes but also trying to pressure other countries to do the same.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

