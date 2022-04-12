Biden to make 1st visit to Japan as president in late May for Quad meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday he is planning to visit Japan in late May for a "Quad" summit also involving the leaders of Australia and India, a meeting that is likely to showcase a deepening of ties between the four major Indo-Pacific democracies that are facing China's growing assertiveness in the region.

Speaking at a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biden said he is looking forward to seeing him in Japan "about the 24th of May." It is expected to be the president's first visit to Asia and Japan since assuming office in January 2021.

While Russia's invasion of Ukraine is posing challenges to Biden, his administration has signaled it will not lose sight of the pressure China is putting on Taiwan, a self-ruled island that Beijing views as its own, at the same time as pressing territorial claims in neighboring waters.

The Biden administration sees Japan as a key partner in its efforts to counter China's rise, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's predecessor Yoshihide Suga was the first foreign leader invited to the White House for talks after Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election.

Suga also traveled to the U.S. capital in September for the first-ever in-person Quad summit.

Japan has been preparing for a second in-person meeting of the Quad leaders in the first half of this year. Biden has not had a chance to travel to Asia as president so far, with annual regional meetings going virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During the meeting between Biden and Modi, they stressed their "shared commitment, as leaders of the world's largest democracies, to respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," according to the White House.

But India, which historically has close ties with Russia, has stood out among the Quad members by not explicitly condemning Moscow over the war in Ukraine and also refraining from imposing sanctions.

Modi told Biden that the situation in Ukraine is "very worrying," emphasizing India's belief in the importance of safeguarding civilians and its provision of humanitarian assistance to the East European country, while the United States seeks to further isolate Russia from the global economy to bring an end to the war.

Biden made "very clear" during the one-hour bilateral summit that he does not believe it is in India's interest to increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities, according to the White House.

He also conveyed the United States' eagerness to help India diversify its sources of oil, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Psaki pointed out that the United States is a much bigger supplier than Russia, which only accounts for about 1 or 2 percent of India's total crude imports. She did not make clear whether Biden got a commitment from Modi not to increase its purchases of Russian oil.

According to Reuters, India has bought at least 13 million barrels of Russian crude since the start of the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, lured by steep discounts following Western sanctions. The figure compares with around 16 million barrels from Russia in the whole of last year, it said.

Modi, meanwhile, welcomed the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a regional engagement initiative that the Biden administration is promoting amid efforts to push back against China's increasing economic clout.

The initiative will be launched "in the weeks ahead," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said later in the day, highlighting the benefits of working on areas such as supply chain resilience and infrastructure investment.

The online summit was followed by an in-person ministerial-level dialogue in Washington involving the two countries' top diplomats and defense chiefs.

During the so-called "two-plus-two" talks, the United States and India advanced initiatives that will allow their militaries to work "more seamlessly together across all domains of potential conflict -- from the seas to cyberspace," the Pentagon said.

The countries signed a defense arrangement for greater information-sharing in space while deepening cooperation in cyberspace, including through training and exercises later this year, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Austin also expressed his expectations for India's role in the field of security and the need to stand together to defend democratic values, warning that China is "seeking to refashion the region and the international system more broadly in ways that serve its authoritarian interests."

"As we operationalize our defense agreements and take our cooperation to the next level, I believe that we can sustain and strengthen a favorable balance of power in the region," he said.

India and China are at loggerheads over a disputed border region in the Himalayas. India, meanwhile, has historically obtained a majority of its weapons from Russia, but has more recently been diversifying its arms purchases, including by buying from the United States, according to U.S. officials.

