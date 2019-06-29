G20 leaders leave out pledge to fight protectionism for 2nd year

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference after the final session of the G20 summit in Osaka on Saturday.

By Noriyuki Suzuki

Leaders of the Group of 20 economies ended their two-day summit on Saturday without a pledge to fight protectionism for the second year running and exhibited a rift over climate change.

At a time when a further escalation of trade friction between the United States and China is feared to lead to a global economic slowdown, the G20 chiefs acknowledged that is one of the major downside risks and vowed to use "all policy tools" to realize sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth.

"The G20 is resolved to serve as a driving force for powerful economic growth," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, adding that the member countries were also able to "clearly confirm the basic principles of free trade" that call for trade to be fair and non-discriminatory.

In a joint statement issued after the summit, just as a much-hyped meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended, the leaders said:"Trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified," the G20 leaders said

The statement is set to be scrutinized after the G20 leaders' pledge to fight protectionism was also dropped at the previous summit in Buenos Aires.

Without using the word protectionism, the leaders said, "We strive to realize a free, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable trade and investment environment, and to keep our markets open."

International trade and investment are "important engines of growth, productivity, innovation, job creation and development," it said.

The gathering of the G20, which represents about 80 percent of the world's economy, came as the leaders face an uphill battle to keep the group relevant as multilateral arrangements have come under attack by Trump.

Abe, hosting the summit, had called on other leaders to send out a powerful message, particularly on free trade, and maintain a rules-based multilateral trading system.

On the 2015 Paris climate change accord from which the United States has decided to withdraw, the remaining members pledged to work toward its full implementation.

The United States reiterated its position to pull out of the deal, saying it "disadvantages American workers and taxpayers."

European leaders had stepped up pressure on their G20 peers. Before the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron indicated he would not agree on a joint statement that does not mention the accord and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker also called for a "strong statement."

Despite the lack of unity over the climate change accord, the G20 members agreed to end the discharge of marine plastic waste into the oceans by 2050 and included the goal as the Osaka Blue Ocean Vision.

They were on the same page over the need for updating and enhancing the functions of the World Trade Organization, created in 1995, according to the joint statement.

As making economic growth inclusive and sustainable is one of the top priorities for the G-20, Abe stressed the need to distribute economic benefits brought by technological innovation, together with globalization, more broadly and address rising worries that they could exacerbate inequality.

The G20 leaders endorsed Saturday a set of investing principles for "high-quality" infrastructure to propel economic growth,

Japan has said the new principles for infrastructure development should include elements such as openness, transparency, economic efficiency and debt sustainability.

Demand for infrastructure is expected to increase in emerging economies and experts say securing funding, through more participation by the private sector, is also a key challenge.

Asian powerhouse China's massive projects in low-income Asian and African countries, backed by its ambitious Belt and Road infrastructure development initiative, have raised concerns as a number of them have been carried out regardless of the nations' capacity to repay loans.

The G20 consists of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

© KYODO