Ishiba, Trump to meet on G7 sidelines

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday that he agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump to meet in Canada on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit next week.

Ahead of another round of ministerial-level tariff talks in the United States, Ishiba told reporters after a 20-minute phone call with Trump that Japan's stance of urging the administration to eliminate its higher tariffs on Japanese products remains unchanged.

Ishiba also said he and Trump shared the view that peace and stability in the Middle East are important, following a spike in tensions after Israel's attack on Iran.

"We confirmed that we will further deepen our discussions on bilateral cooperation when we meet next week on the occasion of the G7 (summit)," Ishiba said, adding that no specific date has been set.

The two leaders agreed on the need to accelerate ministerial negotiations to reach "a deal that will be beneficial to both Japan and the United States," Ishiba said.

The premier said the leaders did not discuss in their call the possibility of him visiting the United States prior to the G7 summit. Ishiba and Trump also held telephone conversations twice in late May.

Japan's chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa, known as a close aide to Ishiba, is expected to hold talks with senior U.S. officials in Washington on Friday, ahead of the two-day G7 meeting from Monday in Canada's Kananaskis.

Tokyo has been calling on Washington to reconsider its tariff policy targeting imports ranging from cars and auto parts to steel and aluminum. It was the third telephone conversation between Ishiba and Trump in roughly a month, with the previous one on May 29.

Ishiba, meanwhile, said he extended birthday wishes to Trump during the phone call requested by Japan. The U.S. leader turns 79 on Saturday.

