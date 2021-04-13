Japan's neighbors react strongly to Fukushima water release decision

A member of a youth group wearing a cutout of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga denounces his government's decision to release treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday.

China, South Korea and Taiwan on Tuesday expressed opposition to Japan's decision to release into the Pacific treated radioactive water that has accumulated at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in two years' time, with Beijing calling the move "extremely irresponsible."

But Japanese government officials pointed out some other countries with nuclear power plants, including South Korea, have released treated radioactive water from the plants into the environment.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China urged Japan not to release the treated radioactive water at the Fukushima plant "without permission" from other countries and the International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA.

"China will reserve the right to make further responses" to Japan's decision, Zhao told reporters in Beijing.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry summoned Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi and lodged a protest after Koo Yun Cheol, minister for government policy coordination, said Seoul "firmly opposes" the Japanese decision announced earlier in the day.

"The decision...was a unilateral move made without enough discussion or understanding from us, South Korea, which is the closest country geographically," Koo said at a press briefing.

"The government will never tolerate any actions that could be harmful to our people's health," Koo added.

In the capital Seoul, several civic groups held a rally protesting Japan's decision, calling on Tokyo to scrap the plan. "The sea is not a trash can. The Japanese government has no right at all to dirty the waters," said one member of a group at the rally.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Atomic Energy Council called Japan's decision regrettable, noting that legislators and others on the self-ruled island have opposed such a move.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said the Japanese government should provide more detailed information on the treated water, maintaining the issue concerns the marine environment and health of the Taiwanese public.

But Ou told reporters the Taiwanese government has received a notice from the Japanese government that said the water will be treated in accordance with the standard of the International Commission on Radiological Protection, or ICRP.

The decision by the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had followed years of discussions on how to dispose of the water used to cool melted fuel at the plant in northeastern Japan, which was hit by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

China, South Korea and Taiwan have all kept restrictions on some food imports from Japan in the wake of the nuclear disaster. The latest decision is likely to delay the lifting of those restrictions still in place.

In contrast to South Korea and China, the United States showed understanding of the Japanese plan, saying shortly after the Japanese announcement that Tokyo's decision-making process was "transparent."

"We thank Japan for its transparent efforts in its decision to dispose of the treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi site," Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted, adding that the United States looks forward to Japan's continued coordination with the IAEA.

State Department spokesman Ned Price emphasized in a press release that Japan has worked closely with the U.N. nuclear watchdog to manage the aftermath of the accident 10 years ago, including over cleanup efforts.

Noting that the United States is aware that the Japanese government examined several options related to the management of the processed water, Price said Japan has been "transparent about its decision" and "appears to have adopted an approach in accordance with globally accepted nuclear safety standards."

While some of Japan's neighbors reacted harshly on the release of the treated water from which radioactive materials have been removed except tritium, which is related to hydrogen and said to pose little health risk in low concentrations, Japanese government officials said other nations have discharged tritium into the sea and into the air.

According to the officials, South Korea releases tritium into the environment from about 20 nuclear reactors, many of them located on its coast facing the Sea of Japan.

Tritium released from the South Korean nuclear plants amounted to 360 trillion becquerels in 2018, according to the Japanese Embassy in Seoul. In the water accumulated at the Fukushima plant, tritium totaled some 860 trillion becquerels as of March 2020, according to the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

Japan's trade ministry said Britain's Sellafield nuclear reprocessing plant released some 1,620 trillion becquerels in 2015. In France, La Hague plant, which Japanese utilities commission reprocessing of spent nuclear fuels, discharged tritium of 13.78 quadrillion becquerels in 2015.

The concentration standard for releasing tritium into the environment is decided by each country, following the limitation of radiation exposure per year set by the ICRP.

The Fukushima Daiichi plant suffered core meltdowns in the wake of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disasters. Massive amounts of radioactive water have been generated in the process of cooling melted reactor fuel.

The water is treated at a processing facility on the premises to remove most contaminants but the process cannot remove tritium, a radioactive byproduct of nuclear reactors. The treated water, stored in tanks, has been building up, with storage capacity expected to run out from around fall next year.

Local fishermen angry

In Fukushima, local fishermen expressed anger and frustration at the Japanese government's decision, fearing their efforts to restore fishing following the 2011 disaster will go down the drain.

The controversial move came at "the worst time" for fishermen who are stepping up preparations for the restart of full-fledged coastal fishing off Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, after years of small-scale, trial fishing -- complete with safety checks for radioactive materials to win back consumer trust -- ended in March.

"Why now? I'm strongly opposed to the release (of treated water)," said Yoshimi Terashima, a fisherman from the Fukushima town of Shinchi. "I want to go fishing every day like I used to," said the 73-year-old, who can do so only twice a week at present.

At the Nakoso fishing port in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, Katsuo Watanabe, 82, learned about the government decision as he was fixing his fishing equipment.

"The shortage of successors became more serious after the nuclear accident. If (the treated water) is released into the sea, more young people will see no future for the industry and fishing in Fukushima will decline," Watanabe said.

Hiroshi Kishi, who heads the national federation of fisheries cooperatives, called the formal government decision "extremely regrettable and totally unacceptable" in the group's "strong protest." He had expressed firm opposition to the government's move when he met Suga last week.

Kishi took issue with the government's reversal of its earlier stance to gain local approval first.

"It severely hurts the feelings of fishermen not only in Fukushima but across the nation," Kishi said in a statement.

The fishing industry in Fukushima has been grappling with reputational damage and struggling to restore consumer confidence in its marine products. Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori deferred judgment on the government's decision when he met with industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama on Tuesday.

Marine farmers in neighboring Miyagi Prefecture fretted over the possibility that the government move will hurt their business prospects further.

Miyagi is a big producer of sea squirts, accounting for over 40 percent of the total in Japan, but they are among fishery products covered by an import ban imposed by South Korea following the 2011 nuclear accident caused by a massive earthquake and tsunami.

"It will move the lifting of the South Korean embargo further away," said Katsuyuki Atsumi, 62, who is in the sea squirt-farming business in Ishinomaki, one of the areas hit hard by the natural disaster.

Still, some expressed understanding regarding the decision.

"To move the decommissioning of the plant forward, we cannot keep the treated water stored forever," said Nobuyuki Aizawa, 69, who runs a seafood processing firm in Natori, Miyagi Prefecture.

