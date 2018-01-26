Japan, France agree on defense sharing pact

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) speaks to French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly (L) and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (2-L) with Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera (R) and Foreign Minister Taro Kono (2-R) at the start of their meeting at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo on Friday.

Japan and France agreed Friday on a framework for a bilateral acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, which would allow them to share defense supplies as they deepen their cooperation on regional security.

At the fourth Japan-France "two-plus-two" ministerial security talks in Tokyo, the foreign and defense ministers of both countries also agreed to work together in a more concrete fashion to maintain a "free and open Indo-Pacific region," according to a joint statement.

They agreed to hold their first bilateral maritime defense exercises next month, and to get started in the near future on joint research into next-generation minesweeping technology.

"We confirmed that we will cement cooperation between Japan and France to make the Indo-Pacific region, which is becoming the core of the world's dynamism, a free and open international public good," Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said at a joint press appearance after the talks.

Kono and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, together with Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera and French Minister for the Armed Forces Florence Parly, hailed progress in cooperation between Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force and the French navy with that goal in mind.

They agreed that the French frigate Vendemiaire, based in New Caledonia, will take part in joint exercises with the MSDF during a stop in Japan next month. Although the two forces have worked together in multilateral drills before, Japanese officials said these will be the first bilateral ones.

Onodera said the ACSA, which Japan and France agreed to start negotiating at the last two-plus-two meeting in January last year, "will boost interoperability between the Self-Defense Forces and French military, and make exercises involving our personnel smoother."

For Japan, the Indo-Pacific commitment is in line with its policy of pursuing an international rules-based order in the face of China's growing assertiveness in the region.

France, meanwhile, has interests and influence in the Indo-Pacific region due to its overseas regions and territories, which include Reunion in the Indian Ocean and New Caledonia in the Pacific Ocean, and its accordingly massive exclusive economic zone.

"As a Pacific country and a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, France welcomes Japan's efforts to take on a greater presence and more responsibility," Le Drian said.

In their statement, the ministers "expressed concern" about the situation in the East and South China seas, where China has been undertaking expansionary activities.

While not mentioning China by name, they expressed opposition to "any unilateral action that could raise tensions" in the waters and called for the demilitarization of areas subject to overlapping territorial claims.

They also affirmed they will maximize pressure on North Korea to make it abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, urge the rest of the international community to rethink diplomatic and economic ties with the North and work together to thwart the evasion of relevant U.N. sanctions through illicit cargo transfers.

"Our three concerns in Asia are of course North Korea, and also the South China Sea and terrorism, and these are areas in which we can work strategically with Japan in the future," Parly said at the outset of the meeting, open to the press.

Ahead of the two-plus-two talks, Le Drian and Parly met Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his office. The three agreed on the importance of the rule of law at sea and of maximizing pressure on North Korea, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The respective pairs of ministers will hold separate meetings on Saturday.

Kono is expected to extend to Le Drian an invitation for French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Japan in the near future, and to discuss Abe's possible visit to France to coincide with "Japonismes 2018," a series of Japanese cultural events starting in July.

